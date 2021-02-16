'Mississippi Madman' Don Jackson, Southern Wrestling Champ, Has Died

✖

Don Jackson, who was also known as the Mississippi Madman, passed away on Monday. No cause of death was released. SCW Pro Wrestling announced the news with a tribute on social media.

"It is with deep sadness that we inform the SCWPro fans of the passing of former SCW Champion, Mississippi Madman, known to friends & family as Don Jackson," the promotion tweeted. "A giant in our world, his large frame was only matched by the size of his kind heart. He will be greatly missed." According to the Last Word on Sports, Jackson became ill in early 2019. He entered the hospital on Monday evening and passed away.

I remember when we tried to turn you heel so we had you attack one of our most popular baby faces Tank Roberts and the fans still wouldn’t boo you. You were that over. I know you’ll be just as over in Heaven. Rest In Peace my friend! “Mississippi Madman” Don Jackson pic.twitter.com/OZliMsheC8 — The Autumn Wind is a Storm! (@TheMarkStorm) February 16, 2021

"Rest easy, 'Mississippi Madman' Don Jackson. The big man with an even bigger heart," WWE star Mustafa Ali tweeted on Monday. Many other peers and fans alike echoed this sentiment while posting tribute of their own on social media. The vast majority said that Jackson was a kind soul with a massive heart.

There were several tweets on Monday and Tuesday that talked about Jackson's time in the ring. Several fellow wrestlers said that he was always happy and that he made a point to take time for his fans. They called him a bright spot in the locker room.

The [AAW Family] would like to send our most sincere condolences to the family and friends of 'The Mississippi Madman' Don Jackson who passed away today. Don wrestled for AAW in 2006 and we are truly saddened by his passing. May he Rest In Peace," the AAW said in a statement.

According to the Last Word on Sports, Jackson began wrestling in the early 2000s. He became a regular with SCW Pro, which was known as Scott County Wrestling, in Iowa. He became an SCW heavyweight champion and created a multitude of fans in the Midwest scene.

Jackson was a mainstay in the wrestling scene during his career, working for AAW Pro, IWA Mid-South, New Midwest Wrestling, Pro Wrestling Epic, All-American Pro Wrestling, and ZERO1 USA. He also became an AAPW heavyweight champion and enjoyed a 300-day reign as a PWE champion. Jackson announced in January 2020 that he was going to become a member of the ZERO1 Hall of Fame.