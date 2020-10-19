'Miracle' Cast: Where Are They Now?

Miracle was a big hit for Disney as it's considered one of the best hockey movies of all-time. Released in 2004, Miracle won the ESPY Award for Best Sports Movie, and it was nominated for the Top 10 Sports films list by the American Flim Institute. Miracle tells the story of the 1980 U.S. Olympic Hockey Team that won the gold medal in the Winter Olympics. The team defeated the Soviet professionals in the semifinals, which is considered one of the biggest upsets in sports history.

Herb Brooks was the head coach, and Kurt Russell played him in Miracle. Brooks died shortly before the film was released, and his players called him an all-time great coach. "He was the right guy at the right time to coach that team. I don't think we would have won with anyone else," Ken Morrow, a four-time Stanley Cup winner with the New York Islanders and a key defenseman on that 1980 team said to NHL.com back in 2014. "To me, he goes down with Vince Lombardi and John Wooden and all the great coaches from other sports. He was innovative, 20-30 years ahead of his time. Everything he did could have backfired but he knew it was the way you had to play to beat those teams." Miracle included a strong cast - Russell, Patricia Clarkston, and Noah Emmerich just to name a few. Here's a look at where the cast of Miracle is now.