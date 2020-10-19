'Miracle' Cast: Where Are They Now?
Miracle was a big hit for Disney as it's considered one of the best hockey movies of all-time. Released in 2004, Miracle won the ESPY Award for Best Sports Movie, and it was nominated for the Top 10 Sports films list by the American Flim Institute. Miracle tells the story of the 1980 U.S. Olympic Hockey Team that won the gold medal in the Winter Olympics. The team defeated the Soviet professionals in the semifinals, which is considered one of the biggest upsets in sports history.
Herb Brooks was the head coach, and Kurt Russell played him in Miracle. Brooks died shortly before the film was released, and his players called him an all-time great coach. "He was the right guy at the right time to coach that team. I don't think we would have won with anyone else," Ken Morrow, a four-time Stanley Cup winner with the New York Islanders and a key defenseman on that 1980 team said to NHL.com back in 2014. "To me, he goes down with Vince Lombardi and John Wooden and all the great coaches from other sports. He was innovative, 20-30 years ahead of his time. Everything he did could have backfired but he knew it was the way you had to play to beat those teams." Miracle included a strong cast - Russell, Patricia Clarkston, and Noah Emmerich just to name a few. Here's a look at where the cast of Miracle is now.
Kurt Russell - Herb Brooks
Kurt Russell is a Hollywood legend, and his work in Miracle was a big reason why the film was a success. The 69-year old has continued to work consistently over the years and set to star in the Netflix film, The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two, which will be released this year.
Patricia Clarkson - Patti Brooks
Like Russell, Patricia Clarkson is well respected in the industry. In 2003, Clarkson was nominated for an Academy Award for her wok in Pieces of April. Recently, Clarkson starred in the Maze Runner films and was in the 2018 drama Out of Blue. On the TV side, Clarkson appeared in 13 episodes of the Netflix series House of Cards.
Noah Emmerich - Craig Patrick
Before Miracle, Noah Emmerich appeared in films such as The Truman Show, Cop Land and Frequency. Most fans know Emmerich from the FX Series The Americans where he played Stan Beeman from 2013-2018. He currently can be seen in the Netflix series Space Force.
Sean McCann - Walter Bush
Sean McCann was known for his work in the films Hog Wild, The Air Up There, Tommy Boy, and Chicago along with Miracle. He also starred in the CBS series Night Heat which aired from 1985-1989. McCann died in 2019 at the age of 83.
Kenneth Welsh - Doc Nagobads
Welsh is known for his roles such as Windom Earle in the TV series Twin Peaks and Dr. Hepburn in the film The Aviator. Most recently, Welsh starred in six episodes of the series Lodge 49. He also appeared in the 2019 film And the Birds Rained Down.
Eddie Cahill - Jim Craig
Eddie Cahill made appearances on Friends, Charmed and Felicity before landing Miracle. He is known for playing the role of Don Flack in the CSI: NY and appeared in NCIS: New Orleans in 2019.
Patrick O'Brien Demsey - Mike Eruzione
Patrick O'Brien Demsey's first role was playing Mike Eruzione in Miracle. After that, Demsey had a hard time landing roles, which led to him working in construction in Massachusetts. However, Demsey returned to acting and appeared in the 2011 film Thor. In 2018, Demsey appeared in the 2018 sports drama Ice: The Movie.