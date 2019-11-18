Minnesota Twins Prospect Ryan Costello Found Dead at 23

Ryan Costello, a prospect for the Minnesota Twins, was found dead in New Zealand on Monday, according to CNN. He was 23 years old. Costello arrived in Auckland last week to play in his first season with the Auckland Tuatara which is a team in the Australian Baseball League. It was reported that Costello died of “natural causes.”

“The Tuatara would like to express their deepest condolences to Ryan’s family back home in the United States and to the whole Minnesota Twins organization,” the news release said.

“Support is being offered to the Tuatara players, who are naturally devastated at the moment.”

Once the Twins learned the news, the team released a statement.

“The Minnesota Twins are deeply saddened to learn of the untimely passing of Ryan Costello yesterday in New Zealand,” the Twins said in a statement Monday. “On behalf of the entire organization, the Twins send their most sincere condolences to Ryan’s family, friends, coaches and teammates.”

Costello was also a member of the Fort Myers Miracle, which is the Twins’ Single-A minor-league team; he also spent time with the Double-A Pensacola Blue Wahoos. Both teams released statements on Costello’s passing.

“We were very sad to learn the news about the passing of former Miracle infielder Ryan Costello this morning,” the Fort Myers organization said in a tweet. “His home run helped lift the Miracle to the FSL Championship in 2018. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and the entire Twins organization,” the Miracle said. In a Twitter post, the Blue Wahoos wrote, “With great sadness, we remember a ballplayer whose talent on the field was only exceeded by his kindness off of it.”

Many Twins fans paid sent their thoughts and prayers to the Costello family on social media. One fan said, “So sorry for this family’s loss. May Ryan’s memory be a blessing.” Another fan said, “Prayers to the family and the Twins org from this Indians fan.” And another fan said, “Hearts are broken to hear this news. Sending our sincere sympathies.”

Costello was drafted by the Seattle Mariners in the 31st round of the 2017 draft. He was traded to the Twins in 2018 and started to make an impact with the minor league clubs this past season, recording 15 home runs and 46 RBIs in 108 games with the Miracle and Blue Wahoos.