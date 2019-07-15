Miley Cyrus Praises USWNT Star Alex Morgan After She Reveals Her World Cup ‘Pump-Up’ Song

Miley Cyrus thanked U.S. Women’s National Team co-captain Alex Morgan after she learned that the World Cup champion uses her track “Mother’s Daughter” as a pump-up song before she hit the field during the 2019 World Cup in France. Morgan said she picked the female empowerment anthem over louder songs because she likes songs she can sing to.

Thank you for making #MothersDaughter your pump up song! I hope this song pumps up women all around the world to take back what is theirs, FREEDOM! Love to you ! Congratulations @USWNT @alexmorgan13 pic.twitter.com/vcEAjSdRtm — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) July 14, 2019

“We were talking about this the other day, like, what we got off the bus and into the stadium to, and mine was, every game, Miley Cyrus‘s ‘Mother’s Daughter,’” Morgan, 30, told Access.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Morgan, who scored six goals during the tournament, continued, “The thing is, I’m not like, I don’t need like, crazy music. I just want to sing along and stuff, whereas other people’s were like, ‘Fight Night’ or stuff like that. I was just like, jamming out to Miley, I don’t know.”

At the end of the interview, Morgan mouthed “I love you” to Cyrus.

After hearing the interview, Cyrus thanked Morgan and congratulated her and the team on their second consecutive World Cup victory.

“Mother’s Daughter” was released as a single in June and is featured on her EP She Is Coming. The track will also be included on the upcoming She Is Miley Cyrus album. Cyrus wrote the song with producer Andrew Wyatt and Alma Miettinen. The video has more than 31.2 million views on YouTube since it was released on July 2.

In “Mother’s Daughter,” Cyrus responded to how people view her today, singing in the chorus, “Don’t f— with my freedom / I came up to get me some/I’m nasty, I’m evil / Must be something in the water / Or that I’m my mother’s daughter.”

In one verse, she tells people to “let me do me” instead of complaining about her as “obscene.”

“Wake up in the middle of a breakdown / Have sex on the table with the take out / I’m sick of the fakin’, the usin’, the takin’ / The people callin’ me obscene / You hate me, you love me, you just wanna touch me,” she sings. “I’m only tryna get some peace / So let me do me.”

Morgan and co-captan Megan Rapinoe helped lead the U.S. Women’s Soccer National Team to its fourth FIFA World Cup victory earlier this month. The team has won more titles than any other team. Both Morgan and Rapinoe were on the 2015 championship team.

Last week, Morgan won the Best Female Athlete award at the ESPY Awards.

“Sorry, but this is probably the second-best trophy we won this week,” Morgan said as she held the award, notes CNN.

She later said, “I think about the greats who have won this award in the past and I’m just so honored to follow in their amazing footsteps… They have not only won championships and countless records, but were an inspiration to so many, including me, as I dreamt of playing the sport that I loved.”

Photo credit: Getty Images