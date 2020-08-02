Mike Trout and Wife Jessica Welcome First Child Together, Reveal First Photo and Name

✖

Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout just celebrated a major milestone. He and his wife, Jessica, revealed the birth of their first child together. They welcomed Beckham Aaron Trout, who was born on Thursday at 7 lbs, 10 ounces.

The couple announced the birth on Saturday with posts on social media. "Our greatest gift from above • we are so in love! Meet our sweet boy, Beckham Aaron Trout 🖤 July 30, 2020 • 5:10pm • 7lb 10oz • 20.75in," Trout captioned the photo on Instagram. He showed the newborn — whose initials are "BAT" — wrapped in a blanket and sleeping peacefully. According to the New York Post, Beckham's middle name is a tribute to Aaron Cox, Jessica's late brother who died in 2018.

"And with the first pick of the 2038 mlb draft..." one MLB fan commented after learning about the newborn. The first reaction from many social media users was to predict that Trout's son will inherit the talent and become a superstar in professional baseball. They began predicting that Beckham will be named MVP shortly after entering the league.

Trout previously revealed the pregnancy with a long post on social media. He posted a video on Mar. 2 and unveiled an August due date. This news prompted excitement among baseball fans and sparked even more comments about Trout's son becoming a baseball star.

"Baby Trout due August 2020!!" the Angels star wrote in March. "I don't even know where to begin....from seeing your heartbeat for the first time to seeing you dance around in mommy's belly... we are truly blessed and this is only the beginning!! Little man, you have the best mommy already and I can't wait to be your dad! We are so humbled by this gift God has given us. We love you already, buddy!!"

With the birth of his child, Trout will now plan on returning to the Angels for the remainder of the shortened season. He previously expressed uncertainty about suiting up amid the COVID-19 pandemic but ultimately decided to play. He spent three weeks experiencing the league's safety regulations and expressed confidence in the safety rules and the team participation.

"Guys have been respectful of others," Trout said prior to Opening Day. "Everybody is taking responsibility to wear a mask and do social distancing and just be safe, and we're seeing that. The results are there. Just got to pick it up and stay on it when we're on the road. … We're going to different cities where it's really bad right now. It's going to be tough. As of right now, everything is great."