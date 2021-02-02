Mickey Callaway, Former New York Mets Manager, Accused of Lewd Behavior

✖

Mickey Callaway, the former manager of the New York Mets, is being accused of lewd behavior. According to a report from The Athletic, Callaway, who was the Met's manager for two seasons before being fired in 2019, is accused of making unwanted sexual advances by five women who work in sports media. Callaway is currently the pitching coach for the Los Angeles Angels. This news comes shortly after the Mets fired general manager Jared Porter for sending an explicit photo to a female reporter.

In an email to The Athletic, Callaway said he would not respond to "general allegations" but looked forward to "an opportunity to provide more specific responses." The 45-year-old coach said he has only been in consensual relationships and he "was in no way intended to be disrespectful to any women involved." The five women spoke to The Athletic and said that Callaway would send unwanted emails and text messages. One woman said he asked her to send nude photos while another said that he thrust his private area toward her face while interviewing him.

"I was appalled by the actions reported today of former manager Mickey Callaway," Sandy Alderson, the president of the Mets, said to The Athletic. "I was unaware of the conduct described in the story at the time of Mickey’s hire or at any time during my tenure as general manager. We have already begun a review of our hiring processes to ensure our vetting of new employees is more thorough and comprehensive."

Mets owner Steve Cohen also issued a statement to The Athletic. “The conduct reported in The Athletic story today is completely unacceptable,” he said, “and would never be tolerated under my ownership." The Angels told The Athletic they would hold their own investigation. Before joining the Mets, Callaway was a pitching coach for the Cleveland Indians, and the team said they would review the situation and talk to Major League Baseball.

Callaway was the Mets' manager in 2018-2019. In his two seasons with the team, the Mets posted a 163-161 record. He was fired after the Mets finished 86-76 in 2019, but the team failed to make the playoffs. Callaway is also a former MLB pitcher. He played for the Tampa Bay Devil Rays, Anaheim Angels and Texas Rangers. In his playing career, Callaway posted a 4-11 record with a 6.27 ERA and 86 strikeouts.