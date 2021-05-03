Watch: Michael Vick Runs Very Fast 40-Yard Dash at 40 Years Old

✖

Michael Vick should consider getting back in the NFL. The former NFL quarterback recently ran in the 40-yard dash as part of a fundraising special for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital for Rich Eisen's Run Rich Run. Vick ran at the 40-yard dash at 4.72, which is really good for someone who will turn 41 in June. However, Vick wasn't happy with his results.

"I gave it all I had and ran with purpose for a great cause!" Vick wrote on Twitter. "Next year I’m training harder because my right hamstring at about 27yds started hating on me as usual. Shout out to [Rich Eisen] for running 4.4." When Vick entered the NFL in 2001 after he was drafted No. 1 overall by the Falcons, he ran a 4.33 40, which is strong for a quarterback. And despite being a little slower now, his 40 time is a lot faster than many young quarterbacks entering the league now. One of the young quarterbacks who is really impressed with Vick's time is Patrick Mahomes.

Michael Vick can still run a 4.72 40-yard dash at 40 years old.pic.twitter.com/MP8VR28ag4 — Sporting News (@sportingnews) May 1, 2021

"Man he is still faster than me," Mahomes tweeted along with several laughing face emojis. Vick's speed as well as his arm strength was one of the big reasons he was a superstar in the early stages of his career. He became a household name in 2002 when he led the Falcons to the playoffs for the first time since 1998 and beat the Packers in Lambeau Field in the playoffs. It was the first time in Packers history the team lost a playoff game at Lambeau Field.

After missing nearly the entire 2003 season with a leg injury, Vick returned in 2004 and had a memorable season. He led the Falcons to the NFC Championship game after an 11-5 regular-season record. Despite losing to the Philadelphia Eagles in the conference title game, fans loved what Vick was able to do on the field, throwing for 2,313 yards while rushing for 902 yards. In 2006, Vick made history by becoming the first quarterback to rush for 1,000 yards in a season.

In 2007, Vick was suspended after he pleaded guilty to federal charges in a dogfighting investigation. He spent 21 months in federal prison and was cut by the Falcons in 2009, he then signed with the Philadelphia Eagles and they spent time with the New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers before retiring in 2016.