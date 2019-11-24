Michael Strahan and Ex-Wife Jean Muggli Embroiled in Yet Another Financial Battle Over Their Daughters

Michael Strahan and his ex-wife Jean Muggli Strahan have been embroiled in a dispute over underpaid child support and equestrian fees, but that is not the only issue on the table for the former couple. According to TMZ, Strahan hired a parenting coordinator back in February to help mediate some of the disagreements. However, recent court documents show that Strahan claims Jean is abusing that arrangement.

According to the documents obtained by TMZ, Strahan says that Jean has shown a “pattern of conduct designed to increase unnecessarily the involvement of the PC and to significantly increase the fees charged by the PC.” The former New York Giants defender originally agreed to pay for 90 percent of the fees.

Videos by PopCulture.com

As the report outlines, Jean has allegedly been uncooperative with creating a visitation schedule for their teenage twin daughters. This required the parenting coordinator stepping in and saying that she should make the visitation schedule for them because the situation had become “time-consuming, full of conflict, and unrealistic.”

The report continues by saying that the parenting coordinator has recommended that Strahan and Jean split the bill 50-50 instead of having the retired NFL player pay the majority. However, Jean has reportedly declined that arrangement.

TMZ reports that Strahan wants the court to step in and make Jean agree to the 50-50 agreement for the parenting coordinator fees. The primary issue is that he believes Jean is not acting in good faith to minimize her use in these disputes.

The pair originally met in a court to discuss their disputes over the child support and equestrian fees, but an arrangement was not reached. Strahan and Jean set another court date for November to continue this discussion. Now it appears that there may be another set based upon this dispute over the parenting coordinator.

Strahan and Jean originally married in 1999, but the marriage lasted until 2006. At the time of the divorce, the judge awarded Jean $15.3 million and ordered the defensive end to pay $18,000 a month in child support. Although this amount was later reduced to $13,000 a month. Jean is now seeking $18,378 per month as part of a new arrangement.

Strahan originally entered the NFL as a second-round pick in the 1993 draft. He spent his entire career in New York and won a Super Bowl with the team following the 2007 season. A seven-time Pro Bowler, Strahan is the current record holder for sacks in a season, boasting 22.5.

(Photo Credit: Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan/Getty)