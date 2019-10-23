Michael Strahan Shows off Lavish Collectible Amid Child Support Case

Michael Strahan is in the middle of the child support case with his ex-wife, Jean Muggli Strahan. But the Good Morning America co-host and former NFL defensive end is going to continue to enjoy life by doing the things he loves the most. And it looks like one of those things is collecting model cars as he recently took to Instagram to show off a collectible Porsche he got from Collector Studio in Canada.

“Big shoutout to my guy Morry for always keeping my auto memorabilia on point for the man cave,” Strahan wrote on his Instagram post.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Fans started to take over Strahan’s comments section once they saw the photo.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by michaelstrahan (@michaelstrahan) on Oct 22, 2019 at 11:56am PDT

One fan wrote, “bsolutely love your collection of cars!” while another chimed in, “Beautiful. My most favorite vehicle.”

“Michael, absolutely amazing. Lots of luck with another memorabilia,” added another.

Meanwhile, one fan was ready for Strahan to drive her around, writing: “Nice Luv. I will be waiting for my pick up.”

Strahan seems to love his new collectible, but he’s probably not loving what his ex-wife is doing to him. According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, Jean is claiming Strahan owes here $500,000 for underpaid child support and unpaid horseback riding bills. Jean claims that Strahan owes $225,000 in horseback riding bills dating back to 2017. She is also claiming that Strahan owes $321,654, in child support since she believes the current monthly payment should be adjusted since she feels his job status has changed.

Strahan and Jean got married in 1999 and had twin daughters in 2004. The couple split in 2006 and at the time of the divorce, Jean was awarded $15.3 million and ordered Strahan to pay $18,000 month in child support.

At that time, Strahan was still a member of the New York Giants, but he retired from the NFL after the 2007 season when his team won the Super Bowl. His monthly payment was decreased to $13,000 a month, but Jean now wants it up to over $18,000 a month since his net worth is around $65 million and his yearly salary is around $17 million according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Along with being a Hall of Fame defensive end and co-host of Good Morning America, Strahan is also the co-host of the NFL pregame show, Fox NFL Sunday.