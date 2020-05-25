Memorial Day: NFL Teams Go to Social Media to Honor Fallen Soldiers
NFL teams went to social media on Memorial Day to honor those who have lost their lives for their country. Since the NFL season isn't played during Memorial Day, players coaches and staff members made sure to pay tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice.
The NFL is very familiar with those who have served their country as former Arizona Cardinals safety Pat Tillman left the team in 2002 to serve in the U.S. Army. In 2004, Tillman was killed by friendly fire. His No. 40 jersey was retired by the Cardinals and the team put him in their Ring of Honor. He has also won a number of military awards including the Purple Heart and the Silver Star.
"Pat Tillman’s story is as heartbreaking as it is inspiring," The Los Angeles Times said. "It is full of courage and sacrifice and taunts of what-if scenarios, like so many who died in service before him and after. It is the type of story Memorial Day was designed to honor." Here's a look at NFL teams honoring fallen soldiers on Memorial Day.
We remember and honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice. #MemorialDay pic.twitter.com/fa1ddBbZMz— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) May 25, 2020
Today and every day, we honor and remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice. #MemorialDay pic.twitter.com/eWA0j2vdjr— Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) May 25, 2020
Today we honor the brave men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice. pic.twitter.com/1XvaKHmjdK— Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) May 25, 2020
Today and every day, we remember and honor the brave men & women who made the ultimate sacrifice to serve our country.#MemorialDay pic.twitter.com/yYbmz9wrEW— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) May 25, 2020
Today and every day, we remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice.
Forever our heroes. 🇺🇸 #MemorialDay pic.twitter.com/BWwwKdikr5— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) May 25, 2020
Forever grateful for those who served and made the ultimate sacrifice 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/wKeYZD1UST— Tennessee Titans (@Titans) May 25, 2020
Today, and every day, we remember and honor those that made the ultimate sacrifice to keep our country safe. pic.twitter.com/Ieukf8ryDH— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) May 25, 2020
Today we honor the brave men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice.#MemorialDay pic.twitter.com/UPZqrijsWE— #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) May 25, 2020
Remembering and honoring those who gave the ultimate sacrifice for our country.#MemorialDay pic.twitter.com/fbbmei7A9j— Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) May 25, 2020
Today & every day we honor & remember those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our country. pic.twitter.com/XhDAJPrsXP— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) May 25, 2020
To those who gave all, you will never be forgotten. #MemorialDay pic.twitter.com/wmy3L0uqMy— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) May 25, 2020
We honor and remember those men and women who served and made the ultimate sacrifice for our great nation 🇺🇸#MemorialDay pic.twitter.com/7BfWMaOxFF— New York Giants (@Giants) May 25, 2020
To those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our country — we remember and honor you. 🇺🇸#MemorialDay pic.twitter.com/2PEFBeuNrM— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) May 25, 2020
Remembering those who made the ultimate sacrifice 🇺🇸
The flags in our #HeroesFlagGarden represent those who lost their lives fighting for ours. pic.twitter.com/mjaeAh7erE— New England Patriots (@Patriots) May 25, 2020
Remember and honor the true Saints today 🙏 pic.twitter.com/bYRjOHMjMJ— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) May 25, 2020
We remember and honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice. #MemorialDay pic.twitter.com/UEXHe68dW8— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) May 25, 2020
Today, and every day, we honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice. pic.twitter.com/GU6OSXSqiv— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) May 25, 2020
We remember and honor the brave people who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our country ♥️ #MemorialDay pic.twitter.com/BvcZhUfKmz— Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) May 25, 2020
On this #MemorialDay, we remember and honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/iPMjgDE7Bn— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) May 25, 2020
We remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice defending our freedoms.#MemorialDay pic.twitter.com/gQ0XFZ7hVQ— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) May 25, 2020
To all those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.
Thank you. pic.twitter.com/9wO4Y6gXWn— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) May 25, 2020
Today and every day we honor those who have served and made the ultimate sacrifice for our country.@SoldierField | #MemorialDay pic.twitter.com/LB0jsNWr1O— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) May 25, 2020
Today we remember those who sacrificed everything for our safety and freedom. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/PXElMJHJsE— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) May 25, 2020
Remembering those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country. 🇺🇸#MemorialDay pic.twitter.com/YxH1EQ5A1H— Green Bay Packers (@packers) May 25, 2020
Today we remember those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our country. #MemorialDay pic.twitter.com/TrE7DTnJBy— Washington Redskins (@Redskins) May 25, 2020
Today we honor those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our country. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/GDT4i5v9WN— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) May 25, 2020
Remembering those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our country. #MemorialDay 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/HAJAFSBfeL— Detroit Lions (@Lions) May 25, 2020
Today we honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom.
Thank you.#MemorialDay pic.twitter.com/ieMNmkGkwF— New York Jets (@nyjets) May 25, 2020