Memorial Day: NFL Teams Go to Social Media to Honor Fallen Soldiers

NFL teams went to social media on Memorial Day to honor those who have lost their lives for their country. Since the NFL season isn't played during Memorial Day, players coaches and staff members made sure to pay tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

The NFL is very familiar with those who have served their country as former Arizona Cardinals safety Pat Tillman left the team in 2002 to serve in the U.S. Army. In 2004, Tillman was killed by friendly fire. His No. 40 jersey was retired by the Cardinals and the team put him in their Ring of Honor. He has also won a number of military awards including the Purple Heart and the Silver Star.

"Pat Tillman’s story is as heartbreaking as it is inspiring," The Los Angeles Times said. "It is full of courage and sacrifice and taunts of what-if scenarios, like so many who died in service before him and after. It is the type of story Memorial Day was designed to honor." Here's a look at NFL teams honoring fallen soldiers on Memorial Day.