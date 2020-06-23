Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird Make a Powerful Black Lives Matter Statement With Their ESPYs Clothing Choices

Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird are making a statement with their outfits at the ESPY Awards this year. The couple, who are remotely co-hosting the event with the NFL's Russell Wilson, wore Black Lives Matter shirts, ahead of making a joint statement that's resonating with viewers.

In a stirring video introduction to the ESPYs, Wilson spoke about "a new generation, a generation that is calling out in desperate need for lasting change," referring to the ongoing civil rights protests across the U.S. Rapinoe then followed up saying that "it's important that we keep this dialogue going and this energy alive." Bird also weighed in following Rapinoe's comments. "Trust us, we know that sports are important. It's why we're gathered here tonight. But do black lives matter to you when they're not throwing touchdowns, grabbing rebounds, serving aces? Our return must be part of the fight for justice."

"This is our moment to prove that we know a better world is one where Black lives are valued."@DangeRussWilson, @S10Bird and @mPinoe open the 2020 #ESPYS. pic.twitter.com/ntJzgtkhMq — ESPN (@espn) June 22, 2020

The protests, which are calling for an end to police brutality and a radical reformation of the nation's police, have resulted in numerous ripple effects as the world re-examines itself through a different lens. Here's a look at what some were saying about the couple's statement of allyship.