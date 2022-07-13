Matthew Berry Exits ESPN After 15 Years

Matthew Berry is moving on to the next chapter in his career. This week, the 54-year-old fantasy football expert announced he is leaving ESPN after 15 years with the network. He didn't announce what his next move will be but is thankful for the memories he made at ESPN.

"When I came to the company in 2007, fantasy football was a niche of a niche, and ESPN was way behind the market leader. And now, many years later, I am so incredibly proud of all the work we have done together to bring fantasy football into the mainstream and, specifically, make ESPN the leading game and content destination for fantasy players everywhere," Berry wrote in a statement.

"I feel truly blessed to have worked alongside countless talented, dedicated and passionate colleagues supported by management who understood what fantasy sports meant to our fans. ...On a professional level, ESPN gave me a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to write and talk fantasy sports on every possible ESPN platform. On a personal level, ESPN is where made lifelong friends, met my wife and started my family. I am forever indebted to ESPN." Here's a look what fans had to say about Berry's exit.