Matthew Berry Exits ESPN After 15 Years

By Brian Jones

Matthew Berry is moving on to the next chapter in his career. This week, the 54-year-old fantasy football expert announced he is leaving ESPN after 15 years with the network. He didn't announce what his next move will be but is thankful for the memories he made at ESPN

"When I came to the company in 2007, fantasy football was a niche of a niche, and ESPN was way behind the market leader. And now, many years later, I am so incredibly proud of all the work we have done together to bring fantasy football into the mainstream and, specifically, make ESPN the leading game and content destination for fantasy players everywhere," Berry wrote in a statement.

"I feel truly blessed to have worked alongside countless talented, dedicated and passionate colleagues supported by management who understood what fantasy sports meant to our fans. ...On a professional level, ESPN gave me a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to write and talk fantasy sports on every possible ESPN platform. On a personal level, ESPN is where made lifelong friends, met my wife and started my family. I am forever indebted to ESPN." Here's a look what fans had to say about Berry's exit. 

Berry also said: "I'm really excited about the future but there will plenty of time to talk about that before the season. For now, I just want to take some time to reflect and celebrate an incredible 15 years. Thanks for the support. I love you all."

One fan wrote: "You were so thoughtful when my pregnant girlfriend and I came to a book signing in Carmel Indiana at Barnes n Nobles years ago. My daughter is now growing into football into a big way and wants to begin learning fantasy football, like you hoped. Thank you Matt for being awesome."

Trevor Sikkema of Pro Football Focus wrote: "Congrats on a truly inspiring run, Matthew! Your work is part of what got me into fantasy football in the first place. All the best to you and what's ahead!"

Adam Rank of the NFL Network wrote: "So many of us, all of us, are indebted to you. I know we talked about this recently, but your appearances with Mason and Ireland are what helped me believe this could be a career option."

Brandon Marianne Lee of The Athletic wrote: "Wow!!! Can't wait to hear what's next, but also super happy to celebrate your time with ESPN. Changed/created an industry. Cheers!"

Another person said: "Matthew Berry is one of the main reasons why [Fantasy Football] has become so popular. Informative, innovative and entertaining. He'll crush whatever he does next. Thanks for never hustling, Matthew."

And Leonard Berry wrote: "So proud of you Matthew. Your creativity, instinct, and perseverance helped create the industry of fantasy sports. Love you, Pop."

