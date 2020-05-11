Mary Pratt, 'A League of Their Own' Inspiration, Mourned by Many After Her Death
Mary Pratt, one of the inspirations for young athletes, as well as the film A League of Their Own, died at the age of 101. She was the last surviving member of the Rockford Peaches, a team in the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League. She was also a teacher for more than 40 years and fought for equality in women's sports.
Pratt died peacefully in her sleep on May 6, per the Patriot Ledger, and the AAGPBL released a statement on May 8. "We are terribly sad to report that former Rockford Peaches and Kenosha Comets pitcher, Mary Pratt passed away on May 6th. She was 101 years old. Mary was the last known original Peaches player that played on the 1943 team. Her stories, her energy will be missed for a long time."
Following the confirmation from Pratt's nephew, fans mourned on social media. There were several that had personal interactions with the baseball player while others recognized the impact that she had on the sport. They were saddened by her death and immediately wanted to honor the memory of a "true pioneer."
Mary Pratt was the last living Rockford Peach. She was a Kenosha Comet. She was a 20-game winner. She threw a no-hitter. She was a teacher for more than 40 years. She was a legend. She was in a league of her own.
The Hall of Fame remembers Mary Pratt, who starred in the @aagpbl as a member of the original 1943 Rockford Peaches and later with the Kenosha Comets.
Mary was one of our Quincy, MA neighbors. She was a remarkable woman who worked tirelessly for equality in womens' sports.
Sad to hear of the passing of Mary Pratt. A true pioneer and role model - her dedication and passion were second to none.
I had the opportunity to meet Mary Pratt at the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2012... she was a hoot... told me she still want to play.
2016 Hanging out with the great Mary Pratt who died today at 101 as last Rockford Peach, Womens Baseball! She swung my bat & advised me on pitching strategy. Grateful for this pioneer, legend & friend.
My Mom had the honor of knowing Mary Pratt. Her passion and enthusiasm for life and baseball, her stories and her enduring smile will be missed.
