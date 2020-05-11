Mary Pratt, 'A League of Their Own' Inspiration, Mourned by Many After Her Death

Mary Pratt, one of the inspirations for young athletes, as well as the film A League of Their Own, died at the age of 101. She was the last surviving member of the Rockford Peaches, a team in the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League. She was also a teacher for more than 40 years and fought for equality in women's sports.

Pratt died peacefully in her sleep on May 6, per the Patriot Ledger, and the AAGPBL released a statement on May 8. "We are terribly sad to report that former Rockford Peaches and Kenosha Comets pitcher, Mary Pratt passed away on May 6th. She was 101 years old. Mary was the last known original Peaches player that played on the 1943 team. Her stories, her energy will be missed for a long time."

Following the confirmation from Pratt's nephew, fans mourned on social media. There were several that had personal interactions with the baseball player while others recognized the impact that she had on the sport. They were saddened by her death and immediately wanted to honor the memory of a "true pioneer."