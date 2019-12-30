Marvin Jones’ Wife Jazmyn Jones Breaks Silence After Infant Son’s Sudden Death

Shortly after it was reported that Detroit Lions player Marvin Jones‘ infant son Marlo had tragically passed away, Jones’ wife, Jazmyn Jones, is speaking out about the family’s loss. On Instagram, Jazmyn posted a slideshow of photos of her little one alongside a caption that will surely leave readers emotional.

“As I laid my sweet baby boy to rest today; I am still in disbelief that he gained his wings,” Jazmyn’s post began. “My heart hurts knowing I will never get to hold you again Marlo, but I know you will forever be with me buddy.”

“Thank you EVERYONE for all the calls,texts & prayers. I will respond soon, but know they are all appreciated and help more than you know,” she continued to write on Instagram. “I know with all the love and support that my family has received from so many we will be okay. God give my baby all the hugs and kisses. I love you Marlo.”

Jazmyn’s post comes days after her husband announced the news about the couple’s son on social media. On Saturday, Dec. 28, the wide receiver shared that his son Marlo, who was six months old, had passed away. The athlete wrote a lengthy tribute in honor of his late son, in which he expressed that Marlo’s memory will never be forgotten.

“Yesterday the Lord called home a piece of my family’s heart, Marlo,” Marvin wrote on Instagram. “It is hard to believe that our little angel, our fighter from day one, our son “Marlito” has unfortunately passed away and is no longer here with us.”

“Marlo, the joy that you brought to us everyday, with that smile, and that energy was like heaven on earth,” he continued. “You will always be in our hearts. We will always remember you.”

In response to the news, the Detroit Lions released their own statement in which they shared that they were fully supportive of both Marvin and Jazmyn during such a difficult time.

“Earlier today, we were informed by Marvin and Jazmyn Jones about the sudden passing of their youngest son, Marlo. The Detroit Lions fully support Marvin and Jazmyn during this extremely difficult time,” their statement read. “Marvin and Jazmyn embody the true meaning of family, and the example they set has made them an inspiration to so many in our community. We thank everyone for the outpouring of support.”