Marvin Jones: Detroit Lions Issue Statement on Death of WR’s Infant Son Marlo

The Detroit Lions are offering support to wide receiver Marvin Jones after the player’s 5-month-old son Marlo passed away. The infant died on Friday under circumstances that have not been made public. Jones made Marlo’s death public on Saturday, and the Lions followed the announcement with a statement confirming they were aware of the situation and were doing what they can to be there for the wide receiver and his family.

“Earlier today, we were informed by Marvin and Jazmyn Jones about the sudden passing of their youngest son, Marlo. The Detroit Lions fully support Marvin and Jazmyn during this extremely difficult time,” the statement, released on Twitter, read. “Marvin and Jazmyn embody the true meaning of family, and the example they set has made them an inspiration to so many in our community. We thank everyone for the outpouring of support.

“On behalf of the Jones family, we ask that everyone respect the privacy of the matter at this time.”

In Jones’ original post, he shared a photo of the boy with a joyous grin on his face. In the caption, he paid tribute to Marlo and revealed the child was “no longer here with us.”

“Yesterday the Lord called home a piece of my family’s heart, Marlo,” the Lions WR wrote. “It is hard to believe that our little angel, our fighter from day one, our son ‘Marlito’ has unfortunately passed away and is no longer here with us. Marlo, the joy that you brought to us everyday, with that smile, and that energy was like heaven on earth. You will always be in our hearts. We will always remember you. We did not get the chance to hear your first words (It would’ve been in Spanish too) [smiley face emoji].

“We didn’t get to see you run with your brothers and sister, you ran with them with your eyes everyday. We know that everything that We do from here on out will be with you. Every step we take, you will be with us. Whenever we have a bad day, We will think of your smile. We miss you already buddy and will forever love you. Rest peacefully our sweet baby boy. You have gained your wings”

No other information on Marlo’s death is available as of press time.

Photo Credit: Steven King/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images