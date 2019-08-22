Former NFL Kicker Martin Gramatica Says Carli Lloyd Can Make the NFL and He’ll Train Her

Soccer star Carli Lloyd impressed everyone when she was kicking 55-yard field goals at a recent Philadelphia Eagles practice. And one of the people who was impressed was a former All-Pro kicker. TMZ recently interviewed Martin Gramatica and he said he would help her if she wanted to kick in the NFL.

“Absolutely. There’s no question,” Gramatica said. “I think a lot of the NFL guys better be ready. I know there are some openings, so be careful.”

Gramatica went on to say that it would be hard for Lloyd to make an NFL roster right now because she would have to change her approach when it comes to kicking a football.

“A lot of people think just because you can kick a soccer ball you can kick a football,” he added. “She would have to alter her approach. It would be a lot shorter. And when you put the helmet and the pads on, it makes it a lot different.

“It’s just impressive just to get the ball 55 yards and straight when you don’t do it every day. I wouldn’t put anything past her…If she put her mind to it and started training, I could see her going all the way.”

US 🇺🇸 women’s soccer champ from Delran, NJ @CarliLloyd nailed a 55 yard field goal after @Eagles practice. She is accurate! With some coaching from @jake_elliott22 #Eagles pic.twitter.com/Hzm1A25HQO — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) August 20, 2019

What Lloyd did is nothing new as she kicked 25 and 35-yard field goals back in 2015 when she was visiting Houston Texans training camp. It was shown on the HBO Series Hard Knocks and it was one of the more entertaining segments of the show.

It would take some time for Lloyd to make an NFL roster if she decided to go that route. However, if she continued to make 55-yard field goals, teams will start to call her as the kicking position in the NFL is very vital, especially with games coming down to one play.

Learning from Gramatica would not be a bad thing for Lloyd as he was one of the best while he was playing. The Argentina native was in the NFL from 1999-2008 and he spent time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Indianapolis Colts, New England Patriots, Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints. His best season was in 2000 when he made over 82 percent of his field goals and was named to the Pro Bowl and All-Pro Second Team. In 2002, Gramatica helped the Bucs win the Super Bowl, recording a league-high 32 field goals.