Marshawn Lynch’s Camp Confrontation With Mom Caught on Video

Marshawn Lynch was involved in a heated exchange with a mom during his football camp, and now the entire incident has been caught on video. TMZ Sports was able to obtain a video that shows the former NFL running back yelling at the kids during his camp which led to the mom going out on the field to talk to him. At the end of the video, Lynch is seen running into the stands to talk to the mom again and explain his reasoning for going after the kids.

The camp, which is called Lynch’s Family First Camp, took place in the Seattle area on July 28. Lynch was cursing at the kids, and as it was shown in the video, he was making kids hit each other without pads. Last week, TMZ Sports received a video of Lynch talking to the mom, whose name is Stephanie Siva, in the stands and explaining to her why he was cursing at the kids. However, when Lynch started talking to the Siva and the other moms, he asked her one question, “Is there a man with you?”

Videos by PopCulture.com

One of the women yelled, “What does that matter?” to which he the former Pro Bowl running back retorted, “Because I want to speak to a man.”

Lynch continued and said he uses the F-word and the N-word because he’s trying to get the most out of the kids.

“There’s no disrespect … I understand I’m not gonna be able to please everybody,” he added.

Some of the parents and the kids left the camp before it was over and Lynch apologized to everyone who stayed. The camp went on without any other incidents.

Lynch was one of the top running backs during the late 2000s into the early 2010s. He was drafted by the Buffalo Bills No. 12 overall in 2007 and he made an immediate impact during his rookie season, rushing for 1,115 yards and seven touchdowns. He was named to his first Pro Bowl in 2008 as he recorded 1,036 yards and eight touchdowns.

Lynch went on to Seattle Seahawks in 2010 and helped the team win a Super Bowl in 2013. He then joined the Oakland Raiders in 2017 and recorded 1,267 yards and 10 touchdowns in two seasons.