Marion Barber, Former Dallas Cowboys RB, Found Dead

Former Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber was found dead on Wednesday by police in Frisco, Texas, according to multiple reports. He was 38 years old. The cause of death is unknown at this time. Barber was found dead at his home as police were doing a welfare check, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

"Frisco Police responded to a welfare concern at an apartment believed to be leased by Marion Barber," police spokesperson Joshua Lovell said. "Frisco Police along with the Collin County Medical Examiner's Office are investigating an unattended death at the location."

Marion Barber was the definition of a tenacious runner. He always made something out of nothing.



This was the most incredible 2-yard run ever.



RIP. pic.twitter.com/NwFlgWLtxQ — Field Yates (@FieldYates) June 1, 2022

Barber, who would have been 39 on June 10, was selected by the Cowboys in the fourth round of the 2005 NFL Draft. He played seven seasons for the Cowboys and was a very reliable back who earned the nickname "Marion the Barbarian." He had his best season in 2007 when he rushed for 975 yards and 10 touchdowns on 204 carries. He followed that up by rushing for 885 yards and seven touchdowns in 2008, and in 2009, Barber rushed for 932 yards and seven touchdowns.

"We are heartbroken by the tragic death of Marion Barber III," the Cowboys said in a statement. "Marion was an old-school, hard-nosed football player who ran with the will to win every down. He had a passion for the game and love for his coaches and teammates. Our hearts go out to Marion's family and friends during this difficult time."

Barber was released by the Cowboys in July 2011 but quickly signed a two-year contract with the Chicago Bears. After rushing for 422 yards and six touchdowns in 2011, Barber announced his retirement from the NFL. For his career, Barber rushed for 4,780 yards and 54 touchdowns while also recording 1,300 receiving yards and six receiving touchdowns.

"I want to thank everyone who gave me the opportunity to play, and I'm very thankful to have had the chance to suit up for two of the NFL's most storied organizations," Barber said to the Bears' official website at the time, per ESPN. "I want to thank everyone who helped me become a better player. I owe a lot to a lot of coaches, and am also very grateful to the owners and organizations I played for. Last but not least, I want to thank the fans for the support and inspiration they gave me."