Former NFL DL Marcus Spears Says Vontaze Burfict ‘Needs to Be Kicked out of the NFL’

Oakland Raiders Vontaze Burfict is currently suspended for the rest of the NFL season for his helmet-to-helmet hit on Indianapolis Colts tight end, Jack Doyle. And while most fans and experts might agree with the move, one former NFL defensive lineman wants the NFL to take it a step further. Marcus Spears was on the ESPN show Get Up and said Burfict should no longer be playing in the NFL.

“I fight for players all the time. But in this particular situation, Vontaze Burfict needs to be kicked out of the NFL,” Spears said. “…These are things that you are intentionally trying to get dudes ruined for their careers.”

Spears would go on to mention the time when Burfict tried to break Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton’s ankle. Spears had conversations with other players about that incident and they agreed that it was uncalled for.

When Burfict heard the news he was suspended, he was in London with his team as they are currently getting ready for a game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday. Burfict flew back to the U.S. and plans to appeal the suspension. Additionally, it’s likely he could win the appeal, but that doesn’t mean he won’t be suspended.

“Regardless, it’s unlikely that the full 12-game suspension will be upheld on appeal, and it’s highly unlikely that the league expects it to be,” Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk wrote. “With the league now concerned that bruising hits once celebrated via NFL Films VHS tapes will prompt parents to vow to never let their kids play football, the goal continues to be to get those hits out of the game — and to eradicate from the game players with a habit of delivering such blows.”

The season-long suspension may have to do with his history of illegal hits and his use of performance-enhancing substances. Since entering the NFL in 2012, Burfict has been fined $415,000. Back in 2016, Burfict was suspended for four games on an illegal hit on then Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown. In 2017, Burfict missed four games on an illegal hit on Kansas City Chiefs fullback Anthony Sherman.

Burfict joined the Raiders this year after spending the last seven seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals. In four games, Burfict has posted 18 tackles and one pass defended.