Major League Wrestling Gets New TV Home

Major League Wrestling (MLW) just got a big boost. It was recently announced that Reelz has become the official U.S. home of MLW. The weekly block of programming will start on Feb. 7 at 10 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. PT with a new flagship show called MLW Underground Wrestling which will be a "new era of wrestling for a new generation of fans, featuring an electrifying mix of world-class fighters including MLW World Champion Alex Hammerstone, 'The Certified G' Real1, Women's Featherweight Champion Taya Valkyrie, John Hennigan, Jacob Fatu, 'The World's Greatest Wonder' Microman and more," according to the press release.

The first episode is called "Titan vs. Titan" and will feature Hammerstone vs. ex-NFL player EJ Nduka in a Last Man Standing World Championship Match. MLW Underground Wrestling will be followed by classic programming at 11 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT, and first up is MLW Battle RIOT IV.

"Major League Wrestling is for a new generation of fans and we're thrilled to bring our viewers a ringside view with exciting nights at the fights," Steve Cheskin, SVP of Programming at Reelz, said in a statement. "With the strong response from our viewers to several REELZ originals celebrating the extraordinary lives and careers of professional wrestlers we're stepping into the ring to bring them new Major League Wrestling events every week."

"Wrestling has never been hotter and MLW Underground Wrestling will deliver a weekly adrenaline rush when we join the REELZ roster February 7," MLW CEO Court Bauer said. "The extraordinary growth and success of REELZ with its line-up of must-see programming is a perfect fit for MLW."

Major League Wrestling made its debut in 2002 after WWE purchased WCW and ECW in 2001. It shut down in 2004 but returned in 2017 and has been going in strong since. Hennigan wrestles under the name Johnny Fusion and recently won the MLW National Openweight Championship. Most WWE fans know him as John Morrison, and during his time with the company, Hennigan won the Intercontinental Championship three times. the tag team championship five times and also won the ECW World Championship. MLW also features Lince Dorado who also competed in WWE from 2016 to 2021.