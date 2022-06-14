Major League Soccer Agrees to 10-Year Contract With Streaming Service

✖

Major League Soccer (MLS) just landed a major streaming deal. On Tuesday, MLS and Apple announced that the Apple TV app will be the exclusive destination to watch every live MLS match starting in 2023. This means that fans will be able to watch all MLS, Leagues Cup, and select MLS NEXT Pro and MLS NEXT matches in one place. Apple and MLS agreed to a 10-year contract, which means it will last through the 2032 season.

"Apple is the perfect partner to further accelerate the growth of MLS and deepen the connection between our clubs and their fans," MLS Commissioner Don Garber said in a statement. "Given Apple's ability to create a best-in-class user experience and to reach fans everywhere, it'll be incredibly easy to enjoy MLS matches anywhere, whether you're a super fan or casual viewer."

(Photo: MLS)

"For the first time in the history of sports, fans will be able to access everything from a major professional sports league in one place," Eddy Cue, Apple's senior vice president of Services, said. "It's a dream come true for MLS fans, soccer fans, and anyone who loves sports. No fragmentation, no frustration — just the flexibility to sign up for one convenient service that gives you everything MLS, anywhere and anytime you want to watch. We can't wait to make it easy for even more people to fall in love with MLS and root for their favorite club."

Along with watching everything MLS on the Apple TV app, Apple TV+ subscribers can watch a board selection of MLS and Leagues Cup matches at no additional cost. Additional details of the new service, including where fans can sign up and subscription pricing, will be announced in the coming months.

MLS has grown in a big way since its first season in 1996. The league has 29 teams including St. Louis FC which will begin playing in 2023. The LA Galaxy has appeared in the most MLS Cup matches with nine and has won the most titles with five. New York City FC won the MLS Cup last year, the first title in its history. Currently, New York FC has the best record in the Eastern Conference while LAFC has the best record in the Western Conference.