Major League Baseball Sends Warning Memo to Players About Use of Gas Station Sexual Enhancement Pills

Major League Baseball has sent out a memo to its players, warning of the dangers posed by over the counter sexual enhancement pills that are sold at gas stations and convenience stores. According to ESPN, at least two players were suspended this year after banned substances were found in their urine, which reportedly came from the unregulated products.

Sources have told ESPN that the use of these enhancement pills is prevalent among MLB players. Unfortunately, many are unaware of the risks associated with consuming non-NSF-certified supplements. These products are commonly contaminated with prohibited substances, and the players will be subject to potential suspensions if they fail drug tests.

“Sexual or male enhancement products present a very real risk for drug-tested players,” the memo said, “and the high likelihood for contamination or unidentified ingredients in these products underscores the importance of consuming only those products that are NSF Certified for Sport.”

As the memo continues, any of the players that are suffering from erectile dysfunction or any other issues related to sexual performance should “speak to a licensed physician about the various prescription medications [e.g., Viagra, Cialis, Levitra] available to treat those conditions.”

One of the more infamous stories involving over the counter substances is that of former NBA star Lamar Odom, who fell into a coma after ingesting “herbal Viagra.” As he explained to comedian Kevin Hart in 2018, Odom suffered 12 strokes and six heart attacks when he was in his coma. He and the doctors considered it a miracle that he was even alive.

MLB would prefer if the players didn’t end up in a coma after an incident at a Nevada brothel. Additionally, the league is well aware that many of the 250 tainted sexual enhancement products contain anabolic steroids and other substances that pose danger to the various players.

“We know from experience,” the league memo said, “that a number of these sexual or male enhancement products – which are sold online, at retail stores, and on the black market, both in the United States and internationally – contain anabolic steroids and other prohibited substances.

“For this reason, we strongly urge players against taking any sexual or male enhancement product, from any source.”