Super Bowl Champion Tight End Retires From NFL Due to Medical Condition

An NFL tight end who won a Super Bowl with the Seattle Seahawks is hanging up his cleats. On Wednesday Luke Wilson announced he's walking away from football after dealing with a medical condition. Wilson just re-signed with the Seahawks on Tuesday.

"After signing with the Seahawks yesterday, I have decided to walk away from the game of football," Willson wrote. "This off-season I went through some health issues and spent numerous days in the hospital with a severe pericardial effusion. That situations has really challenged me as an individual and changed my perspective on a lot of things with regards to my life. After reflecting on everything yesterday and being in the building, I have decided that it's time for me to begin with the next chapter of my life."

Wilson, a native of LaSalle, Ontario, was drafted by the Seattle Seahawks in the fifth round of the 2013 NFL Draft. During his rookie season, Wilson caught 20 passes for 272 yards and one touchdown. He helped the team win the Super Bowl that season and caught two passes for 17 yards in the blowout win against the Denver Broncos.

Wilson was on the Seahawks for four seasons before signing with the Detroit Lions in 2018. In his one season in Detroit, Wilson caught 13 passes for 87 yards. In 2019, Wilson return to the Seahawks after the team traded Nick Vannett to the Pittsburgh Steelers. He re-signed with the team in April 2020 but was released in November of that year. The Baltimore Ravens signed him to the practice squad and elevated him to the active roster on November 21. He was then moved back to the practice squad but return to the active roster on December 2. The Ravens cut Wilson on Dec. 19, leading to the Seahawks re-signing him to the practice squad on Dec. 30.

In the note on Twitter, Wilson told the Seahawks fans that they are the "best fans in the world." He ended the note by writing: "Football is really all I know. It's all I've done for the last 2 decades. I'll be honest, I have no idea what's next at the moment, but whatever it is, you can be sure that I will bring a lot of energy to it.