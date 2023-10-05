LSU Football Player Diagnosed With Rare Form of Brain Cancer

Greg Brooks Jr., an LSU Tigers football player has been diagnosed with a rare form of brain cancer, medulloblastoma, Louisiana State University announced on Wednesday. Brooks underwent emergency brain surgery on Sept. 15 to remove the tumor that was located between his cerebellum and brain stem. The Tiger Foundation has launched The Greg Brooks Victory Fund to help cover the experiences resulting from his illness (link can be found here).

"For the last three weeks, Greg has been recovering from an extensive surgery to remove a brain tumor that was located between his cerebellum and brainstem," Catherine O'Neal, MD, Chief Medical Officer at Our Lady of the Lake Health, said in a statement. "Greg's speech and ability to communicate has been impacted, and although he is responsive and working daily with physical therapy, he will face months of intensive rehabilitation. The surgery was successful in removing the tumor, and there is no evidence that the cancer has spread. As he begins rehab in the coming weeks, Greg's family and care team will determine a treatment plan in collaboration with nationally recognized specialists in this specific form of brain cancer. He has a long journey ahead and will need the full support of our community behind him as he faces this battle."

Greg and his entire family and support system have been incredibly strong throughout all of this. Our program continues to pray and support Greg in his fight. We ask that you help the Brooks family and support the fund as he continues in the journey ahead.https://t.co/HSrqzkUbJt https://t.co/DEjHjL9Tly — Brian Kelly (@CoachBrianKelly) October 4, 2023

Brooks is a fifth-year senior who transferred to LSU last year after opening the last three seasons at Arkansas. During the 2022 season, Broks started 13 of 14 games and finished with 66 tackles, three tackles, two interceptions, one sack and three pass breakups at the safety position. He has played in two games this year and tallied eight tackles and two passes defended.

"Greg is a fighter and a winner, and we believe wholeheartedly that he will conquer this battle with cancer," LSU President William F. Tate IV said. "Victories are rarely achieved alone, which is why we're calling on fans from around the world to rally behind The Greg Brooks Victory Fund. Your support will ensure that Greg and his family have everything they need as they embark on their journey to healing and recovery."

"Greg has been a daily inspiration to us all," the Brooks family said in a statement. "He fights like a Tiger each day and continues to make incremental improvements. We have a long road ahead and are appreciative of the support from our LSU family and Tiger fans. Greg has fans around the world and our phones have been ringing off the hook for the last several weeks with words of encouragement and support."