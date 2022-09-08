Los Angeles Rams Make Big Decision on Head Coach Sean McVay's Future

Sean McVay just made a big move with the Los Angeles Rams. On Thursday, the Rams announced they have signed their head coach to a contract extension through the 2026 season. The Rams also announced that they have signed general manager Les Snead to a contract extension through 2026.

"As an organization, we constantly strive to better ourselves every day. This requires selflessness, dedication and great leadership throughout," Rams Owner/Chairman E. Stanley Kroenke said in a press release from the team. "Sean and Les personify this mindset. They have been crucial to many of our successes that transcend wins and losses. They epitomize the 'We not me' mantra that permeates the entire organization. Their extensions are well deserved. We look forward to many more exciting seasons at SoFi Stadium as Sean and Les continue to play meaningful roles within the organization and throughout the community."

Both McVay and Snead have seen a lot of success with the Rams as the team won the Super Bowl in February. McVay, 36, was hired as the Rams' head coach in 2017 and is the youngest head coach to win a Super Bowl. He's also the youngest head coach to reach multiple Super Bowls and be named AP NFL Coach of the Year, which happened in 2017.

"As I have always said, the players, coaches and staff of the Rams, with tremendous support of ownership, are dedicated to achieving something bigger than themselves," McVay said in a statement, per ESPN. Before joining the Rams, McVay was the offensive coordinator at Washington. In his five seasons with the Rams, McVay posted a 55-26 record in the regular season and a 7-3 record in the postseason. He has made the playoffs every season except for 2019 when the Rams were 9-7.

There were reports that McVay was going to leave the Rams for a job in broadcasting. "I think more than anything, all the emotions that are released when you're able to [win it all], and you've got other opportunities, it's like, Ooh, that's an exciting option," McVay told Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated in July.

"But when you really sit down and think about it, the things I love most about coaching, and then the biggest thing I'd say, Bert, it's the amount of people that would potentially be affected. … I love coaching. I love working with guys. I love being in the foxhole with the players and coaches. And you can't mimic and emulate that in a media job."