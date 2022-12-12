Los Angeles Lakers Player Files Restraining Order Against Friend

Lakers point guard Kendrick Nunn is seeking assistance from the police. According to Yahoo News, Nunn sought a restraining order against a former friend that he claims has made terrorist threats toward and attempted to extort him. He also alleges the man has threatened his family. Per the restraining order, the man in question is named Miles Harrison. Nunn is asking a judge to grant an order of protection against his friend to stay 300 yards away from himself, his partner Blen Mekonnen, and his two children. Nunn says his family needs immediate protection because of the "threats Miles has made I fear he could harm me and my family."

The incident leading to the restraining order request reportedly took place on Oct. 15. Harrison has already been arrested and charged. He was officially charged almost a week after the incident on Oct. 21. His charges include three counts: stalking, making criminal threats, and extortion. Harrison pleaded not guilty. His preliminary hearing is set for Monday, Dec. 12.

Nunn also wants Harrison to stay away from his home and workplace. In the restraining order request, he notes that he's unsure whether Miles has any firearms. Miles remains in custody until the hearing.

Nunn's journey to the NBA has not been an easy one. He was not selected in the 2018 NBA draft. Instead, he spent the 2018–19 season with the Santa Cruz Warriors of the NBA G League.

In the Spring of 2019, he signed with the Miami Heat and proved he was a standout player going with the team to the 2020 NBA Finals. He was also named to the NBA All-Rookie First Team. He signed with the Lakers in the summer of 2021 but missed the entire season with a knee injury.