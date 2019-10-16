Los Angeles Angels Hire Joe Maddon to Be Team’s New Manager

Joe Maddon has found a new baseball team. On Wednesday, the Los Angeles Angels announced they have hired Maddon to be their new manager. Maddon comes to the Angles after spending five seasons with the Chicago Cubs.

“We are thrilled that Joe is coming back home and bringing an exciting brand of baseball to our fans,” general manager Billy Eppler said via the team’s official website. “Every stop he has made throughout his managerial career, he has built a culture that is focused on winning while also allowing his players to thrive. We believe Joe will be a great asset for our club and look forward to him leading the team to another World Series championship.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Maddon replaces Brad Ausmus who was fired by the Angels on Sept. 30. That was one day after the Cubs parted ways with Maddon.

“I could not be more excited to come back home and manage this great organization,” Maddon said. “I’d like to thank Arte Moreno, Billy Eppler and John Carpino for giving me the opportunity to add another chapter to my Angels career. I was lucky enough to be a part of the first Angels team to win a World Series title and I look forward to the opportunity to bring Angel fans their second championship.”

Maddon was one of the top managers on the free-agent market. During his time with the Cubs, the 65-year old led the team to the playoffs four consecutive seasons and they won the World Series in 2016. Before joining the Cubs, Maddon was the manager for the Tampa Bay Rays from 2006-2014. He led the Rays to 90-win seasons five times and they reached the World Series in 2008.

This is a homecoming for Maddon as he started his managerial career with the Angels. He was a first base coach, bench coach and interim manager on three separate occasions from 1994 to 2005.

“The biggest thing is, for me, where you’re wanted,” Maddon said at the time. “And then, of course, with that there’s normally going to be a good fit to follow, something like that. When two parties are eager to get together and you’ve got this nice union, and that’s what’s necessary to really make something survive and prosper.”

Maddon looks to help an Angles franchise that hasn’t been to the playoffs since 2014 and hasn’t won a postseason series since 2009.