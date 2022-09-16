Longtime NFL QB Says Tom Brady Has 'Zero Respect' for Him

A longtime NFL quarterback is not a fan of Tom Brady. Ryan Fitzpatrick recently appeared on the podcast Pardon My Take and talked about how Brady was referring to him when the seven-time Super Bowl champion called an unnamed quarterback a mother f— in June 2021 when talking about his free agency experience in 2020. At the time, Brady was looking for a new team to play for after spending 20 seasons with the New England Patriots. Before he signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in March 2020, Brady was angry that another team passed on him to stick with their current quarterback.

"It had to be me," Fitzpatrick said who played for the Miami Dolphins at the time, per CBS Sports. It's been reported that the Dolphins have shown interest in Brady, but then-head coach Brian Flores did not want him on the team. Miami ultimately went with Fitzpatrick and Tua Tagovailoa as their quarterbacks for 2020.

Ryan Fitzpatrick's Tom Brady anger goes well beyond 'motherf–ker' theory https://t.co/H8besWyjoc pic.twitter.com/2RtxLD4Ss4 — New York Post (@nypost) September 15, 2022

Fitzpatrick was told Brady respects him, but the former NFL QB disagrees. "No. Zero respect," Fitzpatrick said. "He'd never shake my hand." Fitzpatrick, who is now an analyst for Prime Video's Thursday Night Football, explained why he's not a fan of Brady.

"Man, I've told this story before, but he just pisses me off," Fitzpatrick said of the 45-year-old. "[I'm] in Buffalo ... playing New England, they're kicking our ass every single year, they're beating us. We finally, in 2011, knocked them off. It was right at the beginning of the season. We had this great start and he threw five interceptions in the game, which was just wonderful to see every single one of them. Just wonderful to see."

Fitzpatrick then mentioned that Brady wouldn't shake his hand after beating him. "Like, no handshake, no quarterback middle of the field, 'Where are the cameras? OK, hey, stay healthy buddy.' Pat me on the head and let me go. Just ran straight off," Fitzpatrick said. "It just bothered me so much because there was no respect there. Every time I played him after that, I was like 'All right, let's make this dude respect me.'" Fitzpatrick did get the last laugh as he beat Brady in the final time the two would meet on the field. That happened in 2019 when the Dolphins were taking on the New England Patriots in the season finale, and Fitzpatrick led the Dolphins to a 27-24 victory.