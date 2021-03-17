Longtime Dallas Mavericks Center and 'Space Jam' Star Paralyzed After Accident

✖

Shawn Bradley, a former NBA center who spent the majority of his career with the Dallas Mavericks, suffered a spinal cord injury which has left him paralyzed after being involved in an accident on Jan. 20. The Mavericks released a statement Wednesday afternoon on behalf of Bradley, who was struck from behind by a car while riding his bicycle near his home in St. George, Utah.

"We are saddened to hear of Shawn's accident," Mavericks owner Mark Cuban said in a statement. "Shawn has always been incredibly determined and shown a fighting spirit. We wish him nothing but the best in his recovery. He will always be a part of our Mavs family." After the accident, Bradley underwent neck fusion surgery and then spent the last eight weeks hospitalized and undergoing rehabilitation.

"We are deeply saddened to hear of Shawn's injury and our thoughts and prayers go out to him and his family," Mavericks general manager Donnie Nelson said. "In his eight-plus seasons in Dallas, Shawn demonstrated all of the qualities you want in a person representing your organization. He has always exhibited unwavering grit and determination and we are thinking of him at this difficult time. He is a Maverick for life."

Bradley, 48, was drafted No. 2 overall in the 1993 NBA Draft by the Philadelphia 76ers. He had a productive rookie season, averaging 10.3 points and three blocks per game, leading him to be selected to the NBA All-Rookie Second Team. Bradley played another season for the 76ers before being traded to the New Jersey Nets 12 games into the 1995-96 season. He finished out the season with the Nets and then was traded midway through the 1996-97 season to the Mavericks where he would finish out his career. Bradley's NBA career came to a close in 2005 and finished with 8.1 points, 6.3 bounds and 2.5 blocks per contest. He played college basketball at BYU where he was the nation's leader in blocks in 1991. Bradley also appeared in a few TV and movies in his career, appearing in the 1996 film Space Jam with Michael Jordan. he also was featured in an episode of Walker Texas Ranger.

In the statement, Bradley "asked to convey his deep appreciation for the outpouring of well wishes and prayers he has received from family, friends and fans. Their support has energized his recovery and bolstered his confidence that he will manage the long process ahead successfully. He does not plan to issue further public updates, preferring to devote his full concentration on his rehabilitation."