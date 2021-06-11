Logan Paul's Ex Amanda Cerny Reacts to His Floyd Mayweather Fight

✖

Logan Paul's ex Amanda Cerny had a lot to say about his fight with Floyd Mayweather this past weekend. The 29-year old internet personality, actress and model went to Instagram to congratulate Paul for taking on one of the greatest boxers of all time. Cerny is impressed by how much Paul has grown since their first date.

"From a squid to a boxer who just successfully entertained millions of us by fighting 8 rounds against one of the greatest boxers alive [Floyd Mayweather]," Cerny wrote. "[Logan Paul], I’m so proud of how much you have grown as a human being - not just in followers haha , how hard you work, how loyal you remain to your family/friends and for proving to everyone who witnessed tonight that no matter how big your goals are, you can achieve them! DREAM BIG against all odds, every day as your focus determines your reality. Love you!"

Paul and Cerny dated in 2016 and documented their relationship on YouTube. Both have moved on as Cerny is in a relationship while Paul, 26, is reportedly single. And while Cerny is happy for her ex, there are many fans who are very displeased with the fight as there was no winner.

"If you've got people that are stupid enough to spend that kind of money you deserve to take those dummies' money, UFC president Dana White said to UFC Arabia. "The guys that went out and fought and got you to pay those 50 bucks, deserve your money. You’re stupid." White went on to compare fight to a battle involving Kim Kardashian. "Think about this. Imagine if Kim Kardashian wanted to fight Amanda Nunes," White continued. "How big do you think that fight would be? It'd be huge! There's always going to be a market for that kind of stuff. There's always going to be people that are willing to put down 50 bucks for that."

Paul did admit that taking on Mayweather wasn't easy. “I’m going to go home thinking, did Floyd let me survive?" Paul said after the fight. "Like, he’s one of the GOATS. In many ways, he controls this sport to the T. That’s what makes him great. It was an honor to grace the ring with him.”