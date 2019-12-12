Boxing Legend Leon Spinks 'Fighting for His Life' at Las Vegas Hospital

✖

Boxing legend Leon Spinks is currently hospitalized in Las Vegas and the family is concerned. According to TMZ, Spinks is fighting for his life and his wife, Brenda is asking for prayers. Right now, it's unknown how serious things are with Spinks but Brenda went to Facebook to say:" "Reaching out to ask you to kindly send some prayers out for my Beautiful Husband Leon so that he may overcome the obstacles that have crossed his path."

Once Brenda posted her message, a number of her followers showed support in her comments section.

One fan wrote:" My Prayers going for Leon's to regain the Godly gifts he has been given in our lifetime. And Bless the one that's there for him."

Another fan wrote: "Be strong Leon, we are all behind you and in our prayers."

Another person wanted Brenda to send Spinks a message, writing: "Of course our prayers are with you guys. Tell the champ that we love him and you too."

And another fan showed a lot of love for the former boxing champion by writing: "Leon you have a big heart you have always been so kind to the fans and the ring of champions we love you and pray for you.

Spinks is known as one for being one of the best boxers in history. He defeated Muhammad Ali in 1978 to win the heavyweight championship and it's considered one of boxing's all-time greatest upsets.

"I was very serious during the fight," Spinks said at the time, via ringtv.com, "but I also had a lot of fun. He kept saying things to me, trying to make me mad, but all he did was make me laugh. It was like he was telling me jokes. One time he called me a dirty name. I said, 'Oh, Ali, how could you say such a thing?' Can you imagine your idol calling you a dirty name?"

Spinks lost to Ali later that year, but he went on to win multiple heavyweight championships during his career that lasted until 1995. Spinks competed in 46 fights and he posted a 26-17-3 record. Along with being a former heavyweight champion, Spinks won the gold medal in the 1976 Summer Olympic Games in Montreal. He also served in the Marine Corps from 1973 to 1976.