Lebron James Lent Ted Ginn, Jr. His Car for Senior Prom

NBA star LeBron James and NFL star Ted Ginn Jr. know each other well as they grew up together in Ohio. In fact, they know each other so well that Ginn was able to drive James’ car while he was in high school. Ginn talked about this on the FS1 show Fair Game, and explained to host Kristine Leahy how that was possible.

“He went to the NBA and in my senior year, I drove his car to prom,” Ginn said. “Up our way, we try to give some of the guys that’s doing well an opportunity to stay in the limelight or be the guy. So sometimes you have to go to your high-class friends to be who you say you are.”

Ginn went on to say they he drove a Denali truck the first year and he drove a BMW the second year. So it’s clear it pays to be good friends with an NBA superstar like James. However, Ginn knows James a lot better than most considering both played basketball against each other back in the day.

“I’ve been playing against LeBron in basketball since I was 8,” Ginn said to the Charlotte Observer back in 2015. They had Shooting Stars and all that growing up. Over the years we got closer because in high school, we were the people of the sport. In football, it was the Glenville Boys and doing what we do. Then it came to basketball it went to St. (Vincent-St. Mary) and the things LeBron did for our city. And when it came back to track it was the Glenville Boys again. It was on and off for our whole high school careers.”

Since they have gone their separate ways over the years, Ginn said it’s been hard to keep in touch, but when they do get together, it’s like nothing has changed.

“Well you know it’s hard. At first we were always in touch and then just over the years me being on the West Coast and playing football, and when I’m on my break he’s in season. And then when he’s on his break, I’m in season. When we get together it seems like nothing has changed. It’s ‘hi, how are you doing?’”

James is getting ready for his 16th NBA season and second with the Los Angeles Lakers, while Ginn is entering his 13th NFL season and second with the New Orleans Saints.