LeBron James, Sports Stars React to Mike Pence's Viral Fly Moment at Debate
Social media was buzzing on Wednesday night when a fly landed on Vice President Mike Pence's head during his debate with vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris. It occurred toward the end of the debate, and the fly remained in place for about two minutes. Pence didn't seem to notice the fly as he didn't brush it away during the debate.
Along with the fly, Pence was criticized for avoiding questions asked by moderator Susan Page. Eric Bradner and Kevin Liptak of CNN wrote: "At moments he appeared to be debating on a different planet, providing answers to questions he wanted to answer rather than the ones posed." Bradner and Liptak also noted that Pence "made the accusation, saying Harris was undermining confidence in an eventual coronavirus vaccine by saying she wouldn't take it unless it was endorsed by public health experts."
The debate between Pence and Harris was very different from President Donald Trump and Joe Biden's chaotic debate last week, but the fly moment is standing out in a big way. A number of sports figures including LeBron James, Mark Cuban and Chris Long took to social media to share their thoughts on the incident.
the fly knew it's 2 minute limit pic.twitter.com/eNwQrxxscy— Danielle 🏳️🌈 (@DanielleForPA) October 8, 2020
Even LeBron James chimed in on the fly on Mike Pence’s head 🤣💀 pic.twitter.com/fmOx0aYj3U— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 8, 2020
The fly stayed on Pence’s head for the human equivalent of roughly 33 hours, if my math checks out.— chris long (@JOEL9ONE) October 8, 2020
Forever more this debate will be known as “The Fly Debate “. I feel bad for Pence— Mark Cuban (@mcuban) October 8, 2020
name a random fly— Mike Golic Jr (@mikegolicjr) October 8, 2020
That a fly on Pence's head??— 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) October 8, 2020
I know it’s very early in the TV season, but let’s please not forget Pence’s fly when handing out Emmys next September.— Cousin Sal (@TheCousinSal) October 8, 2020
Son got a fly on his head 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂— Eric Paschall (@epaschall) October 8, 2020
The NBA just announced that the fly did not commit a hostile act and that it’ll be a common foul.— Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) October 8, 2020