LeBron James, Sports Stars React to Mike Pence's Viral Fly Moment at Debate

Social media was buzzing on Wednesday night when a fly landed on Vice President Mike Pence's head during his debate with vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris. It occurred toward the end of the debate, and the fly remained in place for about two minutes. Pence didn't seem to notice the fly as he didn't brush it away during the debate.

Along with the fly, Pence was criticized for avoiding questions asked by moderator Susan Page. Eric Bradner and Kevin Liptak of CNN wrote: "At moments he appeared to be debating on a different planet, providing answers to questions he wanted to answer rather than the ones posed." Bradner and Liptak also noted that Pence "made the accusation, saying Harris was undermining confidence in an eventual coronavirus vaccine by saying she wouldn't take it unless it was endorsed by public health experts."

The debate between Pence and Harris was very different from President Donald Trump and Joe Biden's chaotic debate last week, but the fly moment is standing out in a big way. A number of sports figures including LeBron James, Mark Cuban and Chris Long took to social media to share their thoughts on the incident.