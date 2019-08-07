LeBron James Slams New NCAA Rule Regarding NBA Agents

The NCAA just revealed its new criteria for agents wishing to represent student-athletes in their quest to test the NBA Draft waters, and it is causing an uproar on social media. Star LeBron James has specifically taken issue with it due to the fact that it appears to be targeting his agent, Rich Paul.

One of the requirements to serve as an agent is a bachelor’s degree, which Paul does not possess. He began working with James shortly after high school and did not graduate college. In response to this change, the NBA superstar posted a message on Twitter on Wednesday, featuring the new rules for agents, as well as multiple pieces of media about Paul. He included the hashtag, “Stay Woke.”

The new criteria for agents are a bachelor’s degree, NBPA certification for at least three consecutive years, professional liability insurance and completion of an in-person exam taken at the NCAA office in Indianapolis in early November. Agents also will need to fill out an application and clear a background check.

According to the memo obtained by ESPN, “Men’s basketball student-athletes who are considering careers in professional basketball but who may want to return to school are only permitted to accept permissible agent services from NCAA-certified agents with a signed agent agreement. It is important to remember that a men’s basketball student-athlete cannot enter into an agent agreement until after his team’s season has concluded, and the student-athlete has requested an evaluation from the NBA undergrad advisory committee.”

Paul currently represents James, Anthony Davis, Ben Simmons, and Draymond Green, among others. He recently brought his Klutch Sports Group under the United Talent Agency umbrella.

Even without a college degree, Paul has become one of the most powerful agents in the NBA, and he doesn’t show signs of slowing down anytime soon. In fact, one of James’ posts is a testament to this. He added a screenshot that discussed Paul negotiating a $1 million deal with New Balance for top draft prospect Darius Bazley.

The NCAA rules might ultimately hinder Paul’s effectiveness at reaching young potential clients, but he will still find success due to the reputation and trust that he has built in recent years.