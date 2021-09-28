LeBron James Reveals If He Received COVID-19 Vaccine

LeBron James has answered a question everyone seems to be asking. The Los Angeles Lakers star spoke to reporters on Tuesday during the team’s media day and revealed that he has received the COVID-19 vaccine. He explained why he decided to get the vaccine after not speaking about it all offseason.

“I know I was very (skeptical) about it all, but after doing my research, I felt like it was best-suited not only for me but for my family and for my friends. That’s why I decided to do it,” James said, per USA Today. He went on to talk about how didn’t feel comfortable speaking on it publicly.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We’re talking about people’s bodies. We’re not talking about something political or racism or police brutality, things of that nature,” James said. “I don’t feel like for me personally that I should get involved in what other people should do for their bodies or their livelihoods.” With James getting the vaccine, this means the Lakers are fully vaccinated heading into the 2021-22 season. As mentioned by Yahoo Sports, James avoided questions about the vaccine in May. It came on the heels of James violating the NBA’s health and safety protocols by attending a promotional event that included Drake and Michael B. Jordan. However, James was not suspended for the violation or have to quarantine.

“To clarify any remaining misconception, LeBron James briefly attended an outdoor event last week where participants were required to be vaccinated or return a negative test result,” NBA spokesman Mike Bass said in a statement on May 24. “Under these circumstances and in consultation with medical experts, it was determined that his attendance did not create risks related to the spread of COVID-19 and therefore no quarantine was necessary.” Over the course of this season, there have been numerous similar violations of the league’s health and safety protocols, which were addressed with the player’s team in similar fashion.

Lakers coach Frank Vogel is happy that everyone is doing what they can to protect themselves. “It’s huge,” Vogel said. “Not every team in the league this year has that luxury, but we do. There were a lot of conversations along the way, and I’m super proud of our guys.”