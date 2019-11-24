LeBron James Posts About Pre-Game Nap Being Interrupted by Early Concert

With the Los Angeles Lakers preparing for a Saturday battle in Memphis, Tennessee, NBA star LeBron James was set on taking a pre-game nap. However, he was not able to make this happen due to some outside noise serving as an interruption. As he revealed on Saturday, there was a concert taking place outside of his hotel room.

In a video posted on social media, James opened the blackout drapes in his hotel room to reveal that he was staying in a hotel across from the FedEx Forum. This should have been a fitting location for his nap, but there was one catch. As the video showed, there was a stage set up for a band that was playing.

“Literally trying to sleep/rest up for the game this evening and there’s a full out concert going on outside our hotel since around 10 am.! Ok I see what y’all trying to do. Cool cool,” James wrote on Twitter.

.@KingJames wasn’t happy about his pregame nap being interrupted by a concert 🤣 pic.twitter.com/1vdRmVahwd — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 23, 2019

From the video, it appeared that the Memphis Grizzlies fans were simply preparing for the pre-game festivities, but James was more surprised that they were out and about instead of running away from the cold weather. It also appeared that he believed the Grizzlies fans were looking to disrupt his pre-game tradition.

Of course, those that root for the Grizzlies are used to the November weather and are prepared to play cornhole and listen to music in 44-degree weather. Given that it’s 72 degrees in Los Angeles, it’s understandable that James would be put off by the difference in weather.

The Lakers are 13-2 and are topping 100 points nearly every night, so James could be fine without the nap despite having to deal with time changes. The Grizzlies, on the other hand, are struggling through a 5-9 season and lost to the Lakers on Oct. 29 during a 120-91 battle.

The young roster has been competitive in games against the Brooklyn Nets, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Houston Rockets, but they have struggled mightily during the third quarter of nearly every game. The team is just less complete at this time than the Lakers.

Will the Grizzlies be competitive during Saturday night’s battle with the Lakers in Memphis? The answer is unknown, but having a drowsy James could benefit the young team.

Photo Credit: Sean M. Haffey/Getty