Lebron James Catches Backlash for Using ‘Mexican Accent’ in New Twitter Video

LeBron James is having a rough offseason. Between signing with the Los Angeles Lakers last season and failing to make the playoffs, and then coming under heavy criticism for being on the court during his son’s basketball game, the three-time NBA champion is now receiving backlash for using a Mexican accent in a recent video shared to social media.

Here’s social justice warrior LeBron James, who was offended by the word posse, pretending to be Mexican on Taco Tuesday. Can you imagine if a prominent white, black or Hispanic athlete pretended to be black while eating fried chicken? pic.twitter.com/EruJCPjbHy — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) July 31, 2019

In video shared by reporter, Clay Travis to his Twitter, the Outkick and FOX Sports Radio admitted his upset at James, writing in the caption: “Here’s social justice warrior LeBron James, who was offended by the word posse, pretending to be Mexican on Taco Tuesday. Can you imagine if a prominent white, black or Hispanic athlete pretended to be black while eating fried chicken?”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Parakeet A. Coates of ESPN agrees with Travis, reiterating how there is no need for the accent. “I really don’t care if you go on the court [LeBron James] but do me a favor and stop with the Mexican accent. You can still do the same lame videos without it, trust me,” he wrote on Twitter.

Not everyone is offended by the accent as “Taco Tuesday” as it’s something James does each week. But George Jarjour of Sports on Tap is not sure it was the right move for James because of him being about social justice.

“I’m 0% offender by the Mexican accent by LeBron James on Taco Tuesday I think it’s entertaining,” Jarjour said. BUT where would the social justice warriors be if a white athlete acted like he was black and did an accident and called it fried chicken Friday?”

This is another thing James will have to deal with before the 2019-2020 season begins in October. Last year, the Ohio native had a solid season, recording 27.4 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 8.3 assists per game, and he was named to the All-NBA Third Team. However, the Lakers struggled to get anything going all year and James missed the playoffs for the first time since 2005. It was also the first time since 2010 he was not playing in the NBA Finals.

We’ll see if James has a response to the backlash, but he’s probably ready for basketball to be back.