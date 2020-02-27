LeBron James Latest Instagram Post Scores Praise From Tom Brady Amid Questions Over Kobe Bryant Celebration of Life

LeBron James had a monster game for the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night, scoring 40 points in a win over the New Orleans Pelicans. And on Wednesday, James went to Instagram to post a photo of him dunking over the Pelicans player just to show everyone how much fun Tuesday night was. In the caption, the three-time NBA champion wrote: “About last night! Gang gang on 1 over there! Love them boys.”

New England Patriots star Tom Brady responded to the photo with one word: Sheesh!!!!!!” Other notable figures to comment on the post are NFL wide receiver Jarvis Landy, actor Mark Wahlberg and rapper Meek Mill. James’ post comes on the heels of questions about his presence at the Kobe Bryant and Gianna celebration of life memorial on Monday. James wasn’t seen at the ceremony, but he talked to reporters about that day.

“It was very emotional, very emotional day, very tough day for myself, for my family, for everyone involved,” he said, avoiding the question but continuing on about the ceremony.

“It’s never a closure. It’s never going to be a closure. I mean, we continue to live on his legacy and continue to have our hearts heavy with both sadness and with happiness for his family that are still here. So, it’s not a closure. But it was a celebration, which was well received from not only the Laker faithful, not only the family here, but everybody around the world.”

Brady was not seen at the ceremony either, but he did pay tribute to Bryant and Gianna this week on Instagram which received a ton of praise.

“I have been deeply affected by the passing of Kobe, Gigi and the others in that tragic flight weeks ago,” Brady wrote at the start of his statement. “Since then, I’ve witnessed the well deserved outpouring of love and support for the families that had so much left to give, and it’s helped me reflect and gain perspective. I know that love peace and joy will always endure. And in this tragedy, I have learned so much. Why has this touched me in the way that it did? Why has it kept me up all night, and brought me so many tears?”

James did honor Bryant with an emotional speech last month when the Lakers had their first game since Bryant’s death.