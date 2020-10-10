Laura Salvo, Rally Car Co-Driver, Dead at 21 After Crash During Portugal Race

✖

Spanish rally car co-driver Laura Salvo died in a fatal accident during the Rally Vidreiro in Portugal. The crash occurred during the first stage of Saturday's race. Organizers canceled the Rally Vidreiro in Salvo's honor.

According to Heavy, Miguel Socias was driving at the time of the crash. The car went off the road and collided with another vehicle, as well as a pine tree. Medics arrived at the scene of the crash within two minutes and attempted to resuscitate Salvo. However, they pronounced her dead at the scene. Socias was reportedly hospitalized following the crash for non-life-threatening injuries.

"Laura Salvo, 21-year-old Spanish co-pilot, passed away this morning during the first special of the Rallye Glassiro Centro de Portugal - Marinha Grande. A road trip victimized the young athlete who accompanied Miguel Socias at this event," a statement on the Rally Vidreiro Facebook page said, which was translated. "Peugeot Sport wishes to express their sincerest condolences to the family and friends of co-driver Laura Salva, who died this morning following an accident at Rally Vidreio Centro in Portugal," the motorsports organization also said in a statement.

The President of the Grande Navy Automobile Club also spoke about the incident during the LiveStream of the Rally: "Unfortunately we have to report a death in our rally. Competitor Laura Salvo, who competed as a browser at the Peugeot Rally Cup Iberica, suffered an accident early in the first stretch, eventually passing away.

"The Grande Navy Automobile Club and their means of help arrived on site in about two minutes, doing everything possible to save the young competitor, trying to resuscitate. The means took the victim to a zone where a medical emergency helicopter could be arrived, but the competitor eventually passed away at the scene. On my behalf, and on behalf of the Navy Automobile Club Grande address my condolences to all the family, friends and victim team."

Mallorca Rallye announced on Sept. 1 that Socias and Salvo would partner together for the remainder of the season. There were two events remaining on the calendar after the cancellation of the Princess of Asturias Rally. The two Rally drivers had previously competed together during the Rally of Xixona, which they won, and the Suzuki Swift Cup. Prior to their partnership, Salvo was successful during the Rally del Bierzo, driving a Hyundai i20 R5 alongside Surhayen Pernia.