Kurt Warner Has Advice for Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers That They Probably Won't Like

Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers are not having the best 2022 NFL seasons. Brady's quarterback play has been solid, but his team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are 3-4. Rodgers has also been strong at quarterback, but the Green Bay Packers are also 3-4 on the year. Super Bowl champion quarterback and Pro Football Hall of Famer Kurt Warner recently spoke to PEOPLE and gave some interesting advice to Brady and Rodgers.

"I think both of those guys look like they're exhausted," Warner said. "It's OK to go, 'You know what? It's not how it used to be. I may not be who I used to be, or, it's just too hard overall to get everybody up to the standard. Maybe it is time to walk away.'"

Brady and Rodgers will be first-ballot Hall of Famers once they retire. And for this year, both players are struggling for different reasons. For Brady, there are a lot of things going on in his life, including the reported marital issues with his wife Gisele Bündchen. For Rodgers, he doesn't have enough help around him to win since the team traded away wide receiver Davante Adams.

Brady has already stated that he's not retiring anytime soon. And despite Rodgers having previous issues with the Packers, it's not likely he will retire either since he can still play in the NFL at a high level. But is it possible that Brady and Rodgers play for new teams in 2023 if the Buccaneers and Packers struggle?

We'll find out once the season ends, but Brady and Rodgers are confident their teams can turn things around."It's still there," Brady said when asked about the Buccaneers' need for self-assessment, per the Buccaneers' official website. "We talked about execution the other day and it still comes up. I think we all just need to do our job better. There's no easy way about it. They're trying to keep us from doing our job, we're trying to do it, and they're doing a better job than we are. Anytime you score three points, that pretty much sums it up."

"I'm not worried about this squad," Rodgers said, per ESPN. "In fact, this might be the best thing for us. This week, nobody's going to give us a chance, going to Buffalo on 'Sunday Night Football,' with a chance to get exposed. Shoot, this might be the best thing for us."