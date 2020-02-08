Kobe Bryant’s Wife Vanessa Reveals Video of Baby Capri With Lakers Legend’s Sister Sharia Washington

It has been two weeks since Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and seven others died in a helicopter crash. Life has not been easy for the surviving families, but Vanessa Bryant is focusing on her children. She recently posted a video that showed her daughter Capri trying to stand up.

“My Koko Bean. [heart emoji] auntie Ri-Ri. #7months,” Vanessa wrote in the caption of the video. She showed Bryant’s sister, Sharia Washington, helping Capri attempt to stand.

“Good job, KoKo,” Vanessa can be heard saying after Capri stands and looks toward the camera. “Good job.”

This moment elicited a considerable amount of responses on social media as several fans weighed in by posting crying face emojis. Others loved the fact that Capri immediately looked toward her mother after standing to show her excitement about the moment.

This video was bittersweet for many of Vanessa’s fans. They obviously felt that this was a sweet moment involving a mother and her daughter, but they also struggled with sadness after being reminded of the fact that both Bryant and Gianna died two weeks ago.

While Capri may be simply working on standing at the moment, it will not be that long before she is getting into places she isn’t supposed to be. This has previously been proven by photos on Vanessa’s Instagram, including a post that showed Bianka in search of a juice box.

Vanessa posted a photo on the morning of Bryant’s death that showed Bianka sitting in front of the refrigerator and beaming with joy. She had pulled a stool up and used it to reach the doors. As Vanessa revealed in the caption, this caper was pulled off in order to obtain a juice box.

The three-year-old impressed her mother with the ability to figure out where the juice boxes are, as well as the best way to obtain the tasty drinks. Bianka also impressed by figuring out that the stool was required to achieve her goal.

Capri is far from juice box capers, but her continuing pursuit of standing up means that it’s only a matter of time before she is joining Bianka on the stool. Vanessa will have her hands full, but she will likely have assistance from Sharia Washington.

