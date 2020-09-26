Watch: Kobe Bryant's Daughter Capri Call Him 'Dada' While Holding Photo of Him

✖

Vanessa Bryant sparked emotional responses on Instagram recently with photos and a video of her daughter, Capri. The infant was dressed in a pink onesie and walking around the house while holding a photo of the late Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26 with his daughter, Gianna, and seven others. The photo showed a young Kobe from early in his Los Angeles Lakers career.

While Bryant's Instagram page is private, other accounts on Twitter reposted the photos and videos. The image of Capri staring at her father's photo made many fans tear up, but the video brought them to tears. Many stated that they couldn't handle hearing Capri say "Dada" while walking around holding the photo of Kobe. Some said that the video hit them "extra hard" due to having daughters of their own.

"Sigh... My heart aches watching this. Vanessa is so strong and The Princess is so precious. May Mamba watch over y’all forever!" one fan commented on Twitter. Several others agreed with this sentiment and proclaimed that they still don't understand why Kobe died so young and in such a tragic way.

Fans and peers alike have continued to express their concern for Bryant and her family in the months since Kobe and Gianna's deaths. Many have continued to send their well-wishes and said that they are praying for healing. These comments only increase in frequency on important dates, such as birthdays and anniversaries.

For example, MLB legend Alex Rodriguez took to social media on Aug. 23, Kobe's birthday, to make a request. He asked his fans and followers to pray for Bryant on a difficult day. "On what would be his 42nd birthday, I ask that everyone please say a prayer for Vanessa and his family. Love you, Kobe," Rodriguez tweeted. When the fans saw this tweet, they responded and promised to do what he asked. Some even proclaimed that they have prayed daily for Vanessa and the family since Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others died in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26.

While casual fans can't look at Bryant's Instagram posts on a regular basis, they still seek updates on Twitter. They want to keep up with the Bryant family as they continue to heal from tragic losses. Searching for these updates often leads to heartbreaking moments and several tears, but the fans still want to see the updates. The video of Capri was only the latest example.