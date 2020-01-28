Yao Ming’s Recent Photo With Kobe Bryant Resurfaces After His Death: ‘When Kobe Bryant Talks, People Listen’

Former NBA star Yao Ming, who now serves as Chinese Basketball Association President, has not spoken out on Kobe Brynat’s death, but an Instagram post he shared in June is receiving newfound attention. The post shows Yao’s respect for Bryant, whose death sent Chinese basketball fans reeling. Bryant died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on Sunday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yao Ming (@yao) on Jun 29, 2019 at 3:34pm PDT

“When [Bryant] talks, people listen,” Yao wrote in the caption.

Since Bryant’s death, fans have flooded the post with messages of condolences.

“Kobe was a legend in my [generation],” one person wrote. “Will remember him forever. RIP mamba.”

“Rest in peace to Kobe…a legend,” another wrote.

“Rest well mamba,” another chimed in.

Bryant was one of the most popular American basketball players in China. A hashtag about Bryant’s death on Chinese Twitter equivalent Weibo attracted more than 2.4 billion views and tens of millions of engagements, per The Hollywood Reporter.

However, Chinese celebrities have not commented on Bryant’s death. A Beijing talent agency staffer told THR local celebrities are concerned commented on the death of a foreign sports star would look bad during the coronavirus public health emergency. According to The Guardian, 82 people have died from the disease in China, where there are more than 2,800 cases.

Yao, 39, spent his entire NBA career with the Houston Rockets after playing for the Shanghai Sharks in China. He retired from the NBA in 2011, and his number, 11, was retired by the Rockets.

Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant died in a helicopter crash Sunday. The other people who died in the crash were Orange Coast College baseball coach John Altobelli, his wife Keri and daughter Alyssa; girls basketball coach Christina Mauser; Sarah Chester and her daughter Payton; and pilot Ara Zobayan.

On Monday, the NBA announced the Lakers vs. Los Angeles Clippers game scheduled for Tuesday was postponed and will be rescheduled.

“For 20 seasons, Kobe showed us what is possible when remarkable talent blends with an absolute devotion to winning,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement Sunday. “He was one of the most extraordinary players in the history of our game with accomplishments that are legendary: five NBA championships, an NBA MVP award, 18 NBA All-Star selections, and two Olympic gold medals.

“But he will be remembered most for inspiring people around the world to pick up a basketball and compete to the very best of their ability. He was generous with the wisdom he acquired and saw it as his mission to share it with future generations of players, taking special delight in passing down his love of the game to Gianna.”

Bryant is survived by his wife Vanessa and their three other daughters.

Photo credit: Xinhua/ via Getty Images