Kobe Bryant Would Have Been 42 Today, and Fans Are Mourning

NBA fans mourned on Sunday after looking at the calendar. The day marked what would have been Kobe Bryant's 42nd birthday. The late NBA icon died in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26, alongside his daughter Gianna, Alyssa Altobelli, John and Keri Altobelli, Payton Chester, Sarah Chester, Christina Mauser, and pilot Ara Zobayan.

When fans realized that Sunday would have been Bryant's birthday, they took to social media to honor his memory. Many reminisced about their favorite moments from Bryant's career, while others talked about his overall impact on the NBA. Fellow players also weighed in and spoke about his legendary career. They proclaimed that they were lucky to have suited up next to Bryant and competed against him regularly. The tributes continued and set the stage for Monday, which is officially Kobe Bryant Day in Orange County, California.