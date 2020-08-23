Kobe Bryant Would Have Been 42 Today, and Fans Are Mourning
NBA fans mourned on Sunday after looking at the calendar. The day marked what would have been Kobe Bryant's 42nd birthday. The late NBA icon died in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26, alongside his daughter Gianna, Alyssa Altobelli, John and Keri Altobelli, Payton Chester, Sarah Chester, Christina Mauser, and pilot Ara Zobayan.
When fans realized that Sunday would have been Bryant's birthday, they took to social media to honor his memory. Many reminisced about their favorite moments from Bryant's career, while others talked about his overall impact on the NBA. Fellow players also weighed in and spoke about his legendary career. They proclaimed that they were lucky to have suited up next to Bryant and competed against him regularly. The tributes continued and set the stage for Monday, which is officially Kobe Bryant Day in Orange County, California.
Happy Birthday, on 8-23, to 8 & 24.
Continue to honor you today, while realizing we were robbed of your future off the court greatness.
You were just getting started. pic.twitter.com/mMV9PyEKb9— Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) August 23, 2020
Kobe Bryant would've turned 42 years old today. He, his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others died in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26. Bryant's devoted fans prepare to honor him tomorrow, a time in California known as Kobe Bryant Day. pic.twitter.com/eJvg1oz4tM— Donovan Long (@DonovanLongTV) August 23, 2020
Kobe in response to how he wanted to be remembered. "To think of me as a person that's overachieved, that would mean a lot to me. That means I put a lot of work in and squeezed every ounce of juice out of this orange that I could." Kobe Bryant— Coach Dillingham (@KennyDillingham) August 23, 2020
Legends are missed, but never forgotten.
I had the pleasure of calling Kobe Bryant my friend for 20 years. Nobody, and I mean nobody, worked harder and more passionately to be great, day in and day out. As a player, as a coach, as a mentor, as a husband and as a father. 💜💛 pic.twitter.com/F1IxskIDyP— Alex Rodriguez (@AROD) August 23, 2020
Happy 42nd Birthday my guy. You are missed!!! 🐍🙏🏽 #Mambaforever #KobeBeanBryant pic.twitter.com/sWrHAHWWLn— Vince Carter (@mrvincecarter15) August 23, 2020
Happy birthday Kobe your presence is missed on earth! pic.twitter.com/tbeK9B90fm— I AM PEACE STAR (@StarburyMarbury) August 23, 2020
I remember meeting Kobe he told me he grew up listening to my music R.I.P. The Goat 🙏🏿— juicy j (@therealjuicyj) August 23, 2020
HBD Mamba 🖤🐍 #mambaweek https://t.co/moX1sHCc1A— Kevin Love (@kevinlove) August 23, 2020
Kobe Bryant would have turned 42 years old today.
On this difficult day for his family, we send them love and prayers, and comfort from happy memories of their time together. pic.twitter.com/KSQXVKPrKH— Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) August 23, 2020
Happy birthday and RIP to the greatest Laker to ever live and my personal mf hero Bean 💜💛 pic.twitter.com/0pt7Rrrzbr— Dooley Hendrix (@DooGimmicks) August 23, 2020
🤣💛💜RIP BEAN https://t.co/sVina2lXEk— mochanotas🌺 (@cheyenneblack13) August 23, 2020
Kobe’s death was the clear indication of how 2020 was heading; disastrous, scary, and depressing. Today he would’ve been 42 yrs old. #ripbean— Brown Suga 🧁 (@Stunning_Belle) August 23, 2020
RIP Bean #24— 🌓 ☥ (@DineroHarper) August 23, 2020
Hbd to the black mamba rip Kobe bean Bryant https://t.co/Oaai3i12dw— Trevor Kirsch (@TrevorKirsch3) August 23, 2020
Happy birthday Kobe Bean Bryant (RIP)— If BRADLEY BEALe Street Could Play (@HansonO15) August 23, 2020
Thank you for everything you showed us and me growing up I’ll never forget the words and the lessons taught RIP Bean https://t.co/BIPvBVx0UZ— Rob Valentine (@luckysh0t13) August 23, 2020
Happy Birthday Bean! RIP🙏🏽👼🏽💜💛 pic.twitter.com/0D2dGTXkMX— Quiera Wit A Q ⚜️ (@iRock23s504) August 23, 2020
HBD RIP bean https://t.co/M6rk3JSoxi— *RegularDickRudy (@occupiedcoffin) August 23, 2020
My appreciation for him grows more and more each day #RIPBean 🥺 https://t.co/tLEBq3Jf5p— 🅿️rince (@ThisGuy_Dev) August 23, 2020
RIP BEAN. Today is going to be hard. Give yourself the space and opportunity that this day deserves.— Kakra Boye-Doe (@kakrabd) August 23, 2020