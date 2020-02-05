Kobe Bryant’s Wife Vanessa Reportedly ‘Worried About Her Girls’

Vanessa Bryant’s focus is on her three remaining children following the deaths of her husband, Kobe Bryant, and their 13-year-old daughter Gianna in a Calabasas, California helicopter crash that claimed that lives of all nine passengers. According to a source who spoke to PEOPLE, Bryant is still “processing” her grief and “concerned” for daughters Natalia, 17, Bianka, 3, and Capri, 7 months.

“The shock hasn’t entirely worn off,” a source close to Bryant told the outlet. “She’s very tired; she hasn’t been sleeping. She’s worried about her girls, worried about what happens next.”

“She’s got people around her who are helping her: physically, emotionally, spiritually, mentally,” the source added. “She has spent the last week surrounded by people who love her and want only the best for her. She’s really being loved and cared for. And so are the girls.”

According to the source, Bryant is also taking comfort in the many memorials and tributes to Kobe and Gianna, as “every memorial means something to her” and “every memorial is important.” Bryant has even reportedly requested to keep the items that were set outside the Staples Center in honor of her husband and Giana.

Bryant and Kobe, whose NBA career spanned two decades, married in a Dana Point, California ceremony in April of 2001 after having first met in 1999 on the set of a music video when he was 21 and she was 17.

On Sunday, Jan. 26, Kobe and Gianna were on their way to a basketball game at Mamba Sports Academy when their helicopter encountered foggy conditions and crashed into a hillside. All nine passengers, including two of Giana’s teammates, died in the crash, which has been ruled an accident.

Although Bryant remained private in the immediate days that followed, she broke her silence in a Jan. 31 Instagram post, writing that she and her daughters are “completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe — the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna — a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister.”

Bryant added that she’s “not sure what our lives hold beyond today, and it’s impossible to imagine life without them. But we wake up each day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe, and our baby girl, Gigi, are shining on us to light the way.”

In the days since, Bryant has continued to make occasional social media posts paying tribute to her husband and daughter. She, along with the Mamba Sports Foundation, have also created the MambaOnThree fund to benefit the families of the other seven victims.