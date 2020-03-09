Kobe Bryant: Vanessa’s Profile Photo With Daughters in Front of Memorial Mural Sparks Spirited Response From Fans

Vanessa Bryant and her daughters Natalia, Bianka and Capri recently visited one of the many murals honoring Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant, snapping a family photo in front of the artwork.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PopCulture (@popculture) on Mar 8, 2020 at 7:30pm PDT

The mural depicts Kobe and Gianna sitting next to each other; Gianna laughing as her dad places a kiss on the top of her head, which was crowned with a halo. In the Bryant family’s new photo, Vanessa, wearing a black hoodie and black sunglasses, holds baby Capri as Bianka stands in front of her and Natalia stands on her left side wearing a blue and white patterned dress.

Vanessa made the photo her new Instagram profile picture, and the move quickly drew an emotional response from fans.

Many praised Vanessa’s strength and sent well-wishes to the family.

Her strength keeps me going 😭 cause dis shit here…😢 pic.twitter.com/kYIyppFCtd — Politically Correct 😈🌈 (@slxm_lit1) March 9, 2020

Such a beautiful family 💜💛 May God continue to be with them and give them strength along with the other families — Mamba Forever 🐍 (@NandoGotVino) March 9, 2020

absolutely beautiful. I hope they’re doing great. This is uplifting as hell — 2019 NBA Champs (@DepressedRaps) March 9, 2020

No words. Just tears forming in my eyes. All those who lost a love one in such a tragic way, 🙏 for you and thinking of you. — ✌ Peace My Guy✌ (@leighfifi) March 9, 2020

Several people commented on the resemblance between the Bryant family members.

Their oldest got her mama’s face and her dad’s height. — CrazyLettuce86 🏳️‍🌈🥗🐝🐬🌷🍕❄️🍁 (@MarieJo45528473) March 9, 2020

and her daddy’s smile ❤️ — BUSY 🅿️ (@hawtpassion) March 9, 2020

Capri looks like baby Gigi and now I’m bawling. V and her crew are so strong. — Ari (@Annoira1024) March 9, 2020

Prior to changing her profile photo, Vanessa shared a snap of Natalia standing solo at the mural, which she captioned, “my babies. Natalia. #winterformal #together #family.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vanessa Bryant 🦋 (@vanessabryant) on Mar 8, 2020 at 2:55pm PDT

Several of the family’s famous friends commented on the photo, including former WNBA star Lisa Leslie, who wrote, “Gorgeous! Your twin.” Khloé Kardashian and Dwayne Wade shared red heart emojis, Lala Anthony dubbed Natalia “My beautiful girl” and floral designer Jeff Leatham wrote, “So much Love and Beauty in this photo.” Lenny Kravitz commented “LOVE” and soccer player Sydney Leroux gushed, “Soooo beautiful!!!!”

Vanessa honored her husband and daughter at a public memorial on Feb. 24, delivering a eulogy for Kobe and Gianna that touched on their father-daughter bond as well as their relationships with Vanessa.

“Gianna Bryant is an amazingly sweet and gentle soul,” Vanessa said of her daughter. “She was always thoughtful. She always would kissed me goodnight, kissed me good morning. She was daddy’s girl, but I know she loved her mama. And she would always tell me and show me how much she loved me. She was one of my very best friends.”

“She was president of school spirit, on student council,” she added. “She was directors assistant for her school play, just like her big sister. She was looking forward to graduating eighth grade and moving on to high school with her big sister Natalia. I’m so happy she was given the opportunity to know that she was accepted to the same high school, she was really happy.”

Vanessa shared that her husband “was the MVP of girl dads, or MVD” and that he wanted Natalia to take over his company one day.

“He had magic arms and could put Capri to sleep in only a few minutes. He said he had it down to a science: eight times up and down our hallway. He loved taking Bianca to Fashion Island and watch her play in the Koi pond area and loved taking her to the park,” she said. “He shared a love of movies and the breakdown of films with Natalia. He enjoyed renting out theatres and taking Natalia to watch the newest Star Wars movie or Harry Potter films.

“He watched Natalia play in a volleyball tournament on her birthday, on January 19th, and he noticed how she’s a very intelligent player. He was convinced she would have made a great point guard, with her vision of the court,” she shared. “And he told me that he wanted Bianca and Capri to take up basketball when they get older, so he could spend just as much time with them as he did with Gigi. And Kobe always told Bianca and Capri that they were going to grow up and play basketball and ‘mix they ass up.’”

