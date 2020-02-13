Kobe Bryant: The Game Unveils Tribute Tattoo on His Face

Hollywood continues to remember Kobe Bryant‘s impressive legacy. Over two weeks after his untimely death, rapper The Game has honored the late icon by getting a face tattoo of one of Bryant’s jersey numbers.

According to TMZ, The Game got a tattoo of a sideways 8 (one of Bryant’s Lakers jersey numbers) along with the athlete’s signature. The ink, which was placed above his right eyebrow, symbolizes “Kobe Forever.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Game, whose real name is Jayceon Terrell Taylor, highlighted the ink on his Instagram, captioning photos of the tattooing process with “FOREVER.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Game (@losangelesconfidential) on Feb 12, 2020 at 10:59am PST

Following the news of Bryant’s passing, The Game took to Instagram in order to express some of his thoughts on the tragedy.

“I’m heartbroken….. hurt. This is truly a sad day for Los Angeles, the game of basketball & the entire world,” he wrote on Instagram, captioning several photos of him and Bryant together. “My heart is with Vanessa, those beautiful baby girls & the immediate family. Kobe, man….. thank you for everything over the years, especially the advice, short talks with my boys & all that you’ve contributed. I love you brother, you & GiGi rest well together.”

The Game continued to honor Bryant on Instagram with multiple posts dedicated to the NBA legend. On Jan. 27, the rapper honored both Bryant and Nipsey Hussle, who tragically passed away in Los Angeles in March 2019.

“Two names people are for sure to remember forever. Not even a full year after losing Nip… Kobe’s gone,” The Game detailed on Instagram, captioning a photo of the late icons. “You couldn’t tell me this was going to be the story we’d have to write when this picture was taken. I have endless love for you both & I will always honor your memories. Condolences to the families of the others lost in the crash as well… my heart & the hearts of us all are with them during this tragic time.”

In another Instagram post, the rapper noted that his Born 2 Rap UK tour, which is currently going on, would be dedicated to Bryant, the athlete’s daughter, Gianna Bryant, and the seven others who also died in the tragic helicopter crash on Jan. 26.

“This tour has now been dedicated to my brother @kobebryant, his sweet baby girl & the other 7 beautiful people whose lives were lost last Sunday,” he wrote. “I love all who reads this & I’m wishing you all the most amazing day possible. Life is way too short not to spread love.”