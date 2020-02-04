Kobe Bryant: Staples Center Reveals Touching Way It Will Recycle Flowers From Fan Tributes

Eight days after the tragic death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, the Los Angeles Lakers’ Staples Center began to clear the overwhelming amount of tributes left by fans devastated at his sudden death alongside 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven other victims. These heartfelt memorials, which included hundreds of thousands of flowers, 1,353 basketballs, more than 25,000 candles and even more signs, shoes and letters, will live on, Staples Center President Lee Zeidman revealed on Twitter Monday amid the cleanup.

We began the cleanup at 4am ⁦@LALIVE⁩ XBox Plaza and we have now boxed 1353 basketballs dedicated to Kobe and Gianna. Truly amazing the outpouring of love from the City of Angels in honor of the 9 who lost their lives 1/26/20 pic.twitter.com/MUN21LNupH — Lee Zeidman (@LeeZeidman) February 3, 2020

While it was revealed by Zeidman that the tributes left outside the Staples Center will be delivered to Bryant’s wife, Vanessa, and their three remaining daughters, the flowers left in memory of the iconic athlete will live on at the arena in a beautiful way, being made into mulch that will be spread throughout the landscaping “so that the love all of the fans brought to LA Live lives on.”

The idea on how to move the memorial was praised by people watching the process unfold on Twitter.

Cleanup continues and we have filled a full 40 yard roll off trash bin with flowers. These we be made into mulch and spread throughout the landscaping around ⁦@LALIVE⁩ and ⁦@STAPLESCenter⁩ so that the love all of the fans brought to LA Live lives on. pic.twitter.com/kB5XlGSYw5 — Lee Zeidman (@LeeZeidman) February 3, 2020

On behalf of all us who work ⁦@STAPLESCenter⁩ ⁦@LALIVE⁩ thank u to those who have come downtown peacefully & respectfully to pay their respects to Kobe & Gianna Bryant and rest assured that the tributes u have left will be delivered to the Bryant family pic.twitter.com/kfgp9o1BDU — Lee Zeidman (@LeeZeidman) February 2, 2020

“Beautiful way of memorializing the victims and all the love people have shown,” one person wrote, as another added, “Such a beautiful thing to do.”

