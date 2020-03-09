Kobe Bryant’s Sister Sharia Washington Shares Throwback Photos of Brother and Niece Gianna

Kobe Bryant’s sister Sharia Washington marked Throwback Thursday last week by sharing photos with her late brother and his daughter, Gianna Bryant. The Los Angeles Lakers legend and his 13-year-old daughter died in a January helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. To mark one month since the crash, Washington got a massive back tattoo with Bryant’s number 24 and Gianna’s number 2.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sharia Washington (@shariawash) on Mar 5, 2020 at 11:32am PST

On Thursday, Washington shared a photo of herself with Gianna and Bryant’s eldest daughter, Natalia, 17. A second photo in the post showed Bryant as kid with his sisters Washington and Shaya Tabb. “TBT,” Washington wrote in the caption, along with two heart emojis.

Fans thanked Washington for sharing the two intimate family photos.

“Thank you for sharing these photos of him young,” one wrote.

“Thanks for sharing,” another wrote. “He was a great champion but was an even better person.”

“I am still praying for your family. Beautiful pictures,” another commented.

“Beautiful smart family! thanks for showing the unique pictures!” one fan wrote. “May God bless you and family.”

On Feb. 26, Washington showed off a massive back tattoo of a Mamba snake, in reference to Bryant’s nickname “Black Mamba.” The snake is wrapped around Bryant and Gianna’s jersey numbers. Peter Barrios, the tattoo artist behind the tattoo, later thanked fans for the outpouring of support from Bryant’s fans.

“Thank you so much [Washington] for helping my career expanded and showing the world what we did together,” Barrios wrote. “I am thankful for your friendship and will always be a friend to you. For tattoos and making you laugh. I pray for your strength and for the strength of your family. Meeting you was truly a blessing. I am proud to being a [girl dad].”

Coincidentally, when Washington shared a statement on Instagram on Jan. 31, she included a picture of herself, Tabb and Bryant, with Bryant wearing the mamba logo around his number 24.

“On behalf of our family, we join Vanessa, Natalia, Bianka and Capri in grieving the loss of Kobe and Gianna in such a tragic accident,” Tabb and Washington said in a joint statement. “We are devastated by the loss of our brother, son, our niece and granddaughter, and our hearts go out to all the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday. Our lives are forever changed. Thank you for your prayers, the numerous calls, texts, emails and cards.”

While Washington shared a throwback photo this week, Bryant’s widow, Vanessa Bryant, gave fans a new photo of Natalia standing in front of a mural of Bryant and Gianna.

Bryant and Gianna were among the nine people who died in a Jan. 26 helicopter crash. Bryant played 20 seasons for the Lakers, winning five championships before retiring in 2016.

