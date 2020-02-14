Kobe Bryant Public Memorial: Ticket Information Revealed

More official information of Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant‘s memorial service have been revealed. On Friday, the Los Angeles Lakers announced the ticket information for the service, which will take place at the Staples Center on Feb. 24. Fans can start registering for tickets with this link and prices range from $24.02 to $224.

Registration will end on Monday, Feb. 17 and fans will be notified by Tuesday, Feb. 18 if they have been verified and whether they’ve also been invited to participate in the public ticket release. If the demand for tickets from the fans is more than the supply, fans will be chosen at random to take part in the public sale.

Tickets for the service will be released for the public sale on Wednesday, Feb. 19 and those are for fans who were granted access codes through the registration.

For fans that don’t have a ticket, the service will not be shown on any screens outside of the Staples Center. There will also be no overflow locations for the public to view the event. However, the service will be televised on most local televisions stations in Los Angeles.

Bryant and Gianna are two of the nine victims in a helicopter crash that occurred on Jan. 26. The other seven victims were Gianna’s basketball teammates Alyssa Altobelli and Payton Chester, Altobelli’s parents, John and Keri Altobelli, Chester’s mother, Sarah Chester, girls’ basketball coach Christina Mauser and pilot Ara Zobayan. The helicopter was heading to Bryant’s Mamba Academy for a basketball tournament.

Bryant’s widow, Vanessa shared the invitation to the event last week. She has been sharing her feelings about losing her husband and daughter on Instagram and she has been very emotional.

“I’m so mad,” she wrote on a recent post when talking about Gianna, “She had so much life to live. Then I realize I need to be strong and be here for my 3 daughters. Mad I’m not with Kobe and Gigi but thankful I’m here with Natalia, Bianka and Capri.”

Vanessa continued: “I know what I’m feeling is normal. It’s part of the grieving process. I just wanted to share in case there’s anyone out there that’s experienced a loss like this. God I wish they were here and this nightmare would be over. Praying for all of the victims of this horrible tragedy. Please continue to pray for all.”